Commercial cellular networks are often overwhelmed in times of national or global crisis, such as large-scale natural disasters and military conflicts. To better manage these scenarios, governments created their own communication channels to remain operational despite the increased request for cellular connectivity. The idea is valid from a theoretical standpoint, but the fast proliferation of radio technologies has made the opposite problem.

There are about 10,000 proprietary radio networks that public safety teams use across the U.S. This large number of radio networks has caused public safety teams across the nation to sometimes struggle to communicate and work together. This is why the First Responder Network Authority was invented. Let's talk about what FirstNet is, how it works, and why it is compatible with a limited number of devices, including some of the best Android phones of 2023.

What is FirstNet?

The First Responder Network Authority was established by Congress in 2012 through the Middle-Class Tax Relief and Job Creation Act (PDF) and based on recommendations from the 9/11 Commission Report. The law aimed to create a synergic effort between private sector resources, infrastructure, expertise, and economies of scale with government resources. The goal is to create, deploy, and operate a first-responder network.

Also in 2012, Congress passed the Spectrum Act, which exclusively reserved 20 MHz of highly desirable spectrum in the 700 MHz frequency band (commonly referred to as Band 14) for emergency communications. Low-band spectrum frequencies offer many advantages, including the ability to penetrate walls and other obstacles, thus ensuring excellent coverage for vital services.

Along with the 2012 legislation, the U.S. government signed a contract with communications giant AT&T, entrusting it with creating a network designed to meet a 99.99% service availability goal. At the time of writing, FirstNet claims to have reached this objective thanks to AT&T's strategy that gives FirstNet users access to all bands on the AT&T network with priority over non-FirstNet users.

Who can use FirstNet?

FirstNet-approved organizations mainly include law enforcement, fire protection services, emergency planning, and emergency medical services. The list is broad and also encompasses entities that provide medical care, mitigation, remediation, overhaul, clean-up, restoration, and other services during or after a disaster. Additional information about eligibility and use cases is available on the First Net Eligibility page from the Two Way Direct website.

Pricing-wise, FirstNet offers three unlimited data plans. Two of these plans, which cost $44.99 and $39.99 a month, respectively, are smartphone plans and include unlimited talk, text, and data. The more expensive one also offers unlimited hotspots and tethering capabilities. (We have more information on how to use your Android phone as a hotspot.) The third plan is data-only and costs $40 a month with unlimited data, a mobile hotspot, and tethering. AT&T also has three mobile-pooled data plans. Learn more about them on the Wireless Rate Plans for First Responders page.

What devices support FirstNet?

Now that you know what FirstNet is and what legal entities can apply, you may be curious whether the network is compatible with your Android devices. To achieve the highest level of compatibility with the FirstNet network (FirstNet Trusted), devices must meet a series of technical requirements. They must also pass certain certifications, support Band 14, and receive approval and an extra level of certifications by qualifying commercial and emergency response users.

Two other categories of devices are partially compatible with FirstNet. The first is FirstNet Ready devices, which meet the network's technical requirements, passed the necessary certifications, and support Band 14. The second category of phones compatible with AT&T's emergency service network is called FirstNet Capable. These devices satisfy most requirements of the FirstNet Trusted minus the extra certification by qualifying commercial and emergency response users.

Find a phone to go with your FirstNet service

Several commercial Android phones are FirstNet Ready, such as the Google Pixel 7 Pro, the Samsung Galaxy S23 family, and the Motorola Edge. The complete list of supported devices is available on the FirstNet site. Have more questions about how the network works? Go to the FirstNet FAQ page, which contains extra information about the signup process, getting quotes for specialized devices, and more.