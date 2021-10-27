The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will officially launch on October 28th, with many customers who pre-ordered also receiving their devices on the same day. Google has shared in a forum post that there will be a launch day software update available for them, though it has not highlighted the changes it will bring.

Google only notes that your new Pixel 6 or 6 Pro will automatically download and install the software update in the background during setup, after which you'll be prompted to reboot your device for the changes to take effect. Alternatively, you can manually check for a software update on your Pixel 6 by going to Settings > System > System update > Check for update.

The build number post the update should be as follows:

SD1A.210817.036

SD1A.210817.036.A8 (Verizon customers)

Many customers lucky enough to get their Pixel 6 or 6 Pro ahead of time are currently running the build number SD1A.210817.019.C2. If you are one of them and the update is not showing up on your device, you'll have to wait until October 28th "due to deployment timelines and staged rollouts." The factory and OTA images for the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro should also be available on launch day, so you can manually update as well if you wish to.

The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro review units with our team are already running the SD1A.210817.036 build with the November security patch. It is typical of Android smartphones to receive a launch day software update to fix some lingering bugs and issues, which is likely the case here as well.

