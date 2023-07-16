The Paranoid Android team began working on the Android 13 version of their ROM shortly after the release of the OS in August 2022. Within a few months, they dropped the first beta build for several phones, including the OnePlus 9 series. This gave users a decent OxygenOS 13 alternative to try on their phones. But since the ROM was in beta, it was filled with bugs and issues. Now, nine months after the first Paranoid Android beta was released, the ROM has gone stable for OnePlus' 2021 flagship phones.

If you have been rocking the beta version of Paranoid Android Topaz on your OnePlus 9, you can now upgrade to the stable version for a better experience. Unlike the beta, there's a unified stable build for the OnePlus 9 Pro and its non-Pro sibling. So, irrespective of which variant of the phone you own, you download and flash the same file.

You can find the change log of the first stable Paranoid Android Topaz release for the OnePlus 9 series below. These changes and fixes are compared to the beta 4 build, which itself fixed several underlying bugs and battery drain issues.

Fixed raciness of auto brightness.

Implemented AOSP's Auto HBM for better sun readability.

Fixed bluetooth issues.

Added high touch polling rate for touchscreen (game mode)

Bifurcation of QCOM common components.

Fixed charging speeds.

Besides the OnePlus 9 series, the first stable Paranoid Android Topaz builds are available for the Poco X3 and its NFC variant. If you own the iconic Poco F1, the fourth stable version of the ROM is available for the phone that fixes an audio crackling issue. A new beta build is also available for the Poco M3 and Redmi 9T.

You can find the download link of the latest Paranoid Android Topaz release for your phone from the official website.