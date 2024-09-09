Key Takeaways Google is revamping its account switcher UI with a new look on Android.

The new interface will feature a full-screen design, requiring deliberate taps to exit.

Despite changes, Google will likely keep the gesture for switching accounts with a swipe up or down.

Google has been at the top of its UI game since the Android 12 update placed the app icons, system animations, and the importance of cohesive design, in the limelight. But Google's design responsibilities stretch well past Android, since the company's Workspace tools and SSO logins are accessible across operating systems. Following a revamp of the SSO login screen and account switcher interface on the web, we caught wind of similar changes for the latter brewing on Android. We now have our first visuals.

You're bound to interact with the account switcher UI in Google apps even if you don't use multiple accounts. Within apps, this section usually doubles up as the overflow menu, where you'll find several other app options you may not access frequently. Changes related to this section first showed up in code strings identified in August. However, at the time we could only glean that Google's new design for mobile would resemble the new account switcher seen on the web.

Now, Google app researcher and tipster @AssembleDebug on X (formerly Twitter) told Android Authority he successfully activated the new account switcher UI previously described in the code strings. This was made possible in Gmail version 2024.09.01.670000360.Release.

Not much will be changing

Close

Source: AssembleDebug/Android Authority

The tipster reveals his initial speculation about the semblance with the web UI was spot-on. Google seems to be working on a new full-screen account switcher screen instead of a card-style overlay in use at present. This will need a more deliberate tap on the X mark in the upper right corner to exit, or a use of the back button/gesture because tapping in empty space won't work like with the card-style UI.

Thankfully, his testing reveals Google plans to keep the gesture that allows switching accounts with a simple swipe up or down. Unfortunately, plans and timelines for a stable release are still anyone's best guess.