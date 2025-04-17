Google TV Streamer $79 $100 Save $21 The Google TV Streamer is the latest media streaming box from Google, offering 4K output over HDMI 2.1, with HDR with Dolby Vision support, and a 22% faster processor over the previous generation Chromecast. It retails for $100, and today's sale brings it down to $79. $79 at Amazon

The Google TV Streamer launched this past September to replace the Chromecast, and in the last seven months, it has proved itself a rightful upgrade. However, the $100 price point seemed a little high at the time we reviewed it; it was clear that the Google TV Streamer would shine brighter at a lower price. Well, today is the first time the Google TV Streamer has seen a discount; it's a limited-time deal that shaves 21% off the top, bringing the price down to $79, a much more competitive and inviting price for our favorite streaming box.

What's great about the Google TV Streamer

Snappy performance, crisp video, with an Ethernet port built in

Google's Chromecast line has evolved into the Google TV Streamer, a small set-top streaming box that connects to any TV over HDMI 2.1. Thanks to a new processor that promises 22% more performance over the previous Chromecast model, performance is snappy. This new processor also ensures playback performance is stable in order to deliver crisp and clean streaming video at up to 4K with HDR and Dolby Vision support.

Included is 32GB of storage, handy for storing your favorite apps. There's also a USB-C port for power (yes, USB-C hubs are supported) and an HDMI 2.1 port, as well as an Ethernet port, which is a great thing to have if you plan to stream games. You don't want your Wi-Fi wavering during an intense battle; a hardline is always the way to go.

Just like the Chromecasts before it, the Google TV Streamer comes with a remote, which is new and improved with built-in voice controls, and there is even a customizable button that supports app and home panel shortcuts.

Speaking of the home panel, the Google TV Streamer can control your smart home, right from the TV, using the new remote. Not only is this a great way to see who is at your door when watching a movie, but you can also control your lighting and temps, all without leaving the couch or picking up your phone. Very nice.

Ultimately, if you've been hankering to replace your dated Chromecast with Google's latest and greatest TV Streamer, but were holding out for a sale. Well, today is that day, as it's the first time the Google TV Streamer has been discounted. So if you'd like to save 21% on a new Google TV Streamer, bringing the price down to $79, don't hesitate to snag this sale while it lasts, as it is listed on Amazon as a limited-time deal.