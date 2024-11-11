There have been many Pokémon mobile games offering card-based gameplay over the years, and one of the latest is Pokémon TCG Pocket, a game a few of our writers and editors have been obsessed with since its release at the end of October. Suffice it to say, Pokémon TCG Pocket looks to be a hit, having already racked up 10 million installs and a 4.6-star rating. Opening card packs has never been more enthralling, and now there is a rumor the game will see its first expansion early next year, so says Centro Leaks, a popular source of Pokémon leaks.

Related Pokémon TCG Pocket is my dream card game made reality Tap into the feeling of opening card packs for free

New leak suggests booster pack and expansion are on their way

And we won't have to wait long for either

As you can see in the X post (tweet) below, Centro Leaks has detailed the possibility of a new booster pack arriving on December 16th, with the next expansion supposedly planned for January 29th. This comes from a data mine of the game's event schedule, so there is a good chance this is all true; plus, with how popular Pokémon TCG Pocket has proven to be, assuredly more booster packs and expansions are planned, so even if these dates are proven wrong, it's still likely players can expect more content sooner rather than later. After all, it is best to strike while the iron is hot, and boy, is Pokémon TCG Pocket currently hot.

This leak also lines up with the current trajectory of the game, where we may be able to expect more content every three months or so, with booster packs launched in between to keep the masses happy. Centro Leaks has also hinted at a new mechanic called Wonder Picks, and while the images are pretty blurry, the words Rare Pick are visible, perhaps showcasing an impending card rarity.

Pokémon TCG Pocket is here to stay

With more content on the way

Clearly, fans should expect more content to drop over the next few months, and while leaks should always be taken with a grain of salt, it's likely a safe bet booster packs and expansions are very much on their way. Pokémon TCG Pocket has already proven itself popular with the fans, and now The Pokémon Company just has to keep the game active and entertaining, so here's hoping the good times keep on rolling with fresh boosters and expansions well into the future.