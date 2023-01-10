The Nothing Phone 1 was among the most hyped phones of 2022. While the smartphone did not set the sales chart on fire, it stood out among the best Android phones with its unique design and price. Unlike other Android manufacturers, Nothing even actively encouraged third-party development by releasing the phone's kernel sources and the full device tree soon after its launch. It also teased Paranoid Android coming to the Phone 1, with the first alpha build of the Android 13-based ROM dropping in October 2022. Three months later, the Paranoid Android team is releasing the first beta build of their ROM for the Phone 1.

The latest Paranoid Android release for the Nothing Phone 1 is based on the Android 13 Quarterly Platform Release 1 and includes the January 2023 security patch. Another significant change is that the ROM now uses binaries from Nothing OS 1.5 beta, based on Android 13. This will provide greater stability, and you should run into fewer bugs and issues.

Below is the release note of Paranoid Android Topaz 1 for the Phone 1:

• Upgraded to January 2023 Security Patch Level and Android 13 Quarterly Platform Release 1 • Upgraded Nothing binaries to Nothing OS 1.5 Beta • Enforcing SELinux • Added additional Glyph settings • User builds • Single Tap to Wake • Performance improvements and bug fixes

With the official Android 13 update for the Nothing Phone 1 still under beta testing and the public build still some time away from release, you can consider installing Paranoid Android to get a taste of the latest Android release on your phone.

If your Phone 1 is already running Paranoid Android Sapphire, you can directly upgrade to the Topaz build. But if it is running Nothing OS, you first need to unlock the phone's bootloader and install a custom recovery before you can flash the ROM. The latter is a time-consuming process but could be worth your time if you are looking to try Android 13 right away on your Phone 1. Download Paranoid Android's Topaz Beta 1 for the Nothing Phone 1 from here.