Forget the Moto Razrs and potential Pixel foldables of the world — if you want a folding phone right now, it's hard to beat Samsung's lineup. While the tablet-sized Galaxy Z Fold series gets plenty of attention as a productivity tool, the Flip lineup is perhaps the better phone, a device as pocketable as you'll find running Android these days. As you can imagine, we're pretty excited to see what refinements the Galaxy Z Flip4 brings to the table, but you don't have to wait for Samsung's launch event this summer for your first official look.

91Mobiles published the first official render of the Z Flip4 today, and while it's only shown off from the side — better to display the, you know, fold of it all — it does give us some insight on the phone. It seems like those earliest rumors were correct, as this device looks fairly unchanged as compared to last year's model, right down to button placement and the hinge mechanic.

Despite the purple color shown on display here, don't go thinking this hue is a rehash of last year's model. Samsung has modified this particular shade to match its upcoming Galaxy S22 lineup, with 91Mobiles using the same "Bora Purple" name to describe it.

The biggest change between models might come from the camera lenses on the back. A close look at the phone reveals each lens seems to stick out further than it previously did on the Z Flip3. Although it's hard to predict whether these larger lenses will result in better images, it's a fair guess. Samsung does its best to improve camera quality between generations, and there's no reason to assume this year's model will be any different.

The Galaxy Z Flip3 vs. Z Flip4.

While Galaxy Z Flip3 owners might not feel excited about this year's model, it's yet another series of refinements to the most popular foldables on the market. For anyone shopping for a new Android phone right now, that might be persuadable enough on its own.