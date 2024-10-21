Key Takeaways OnePlus has officially revealed the OnePlus 13's design, which is similar to the OnePlus 12 with minor tweaks.

The phone will feature an iPhone-like flat frame and launch in China on Oct. 31.

The OnePlus 13 will use BOE's new X2 screen with many industry first features.

After many rumors and leaks over the last few weeks, OnePlus has given us the first official look at the OnePlus 13, revealing its design in all its glory. The company also confirmed that the phone will launch in China on October 13, possibly making it the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 4-powered smartphone to hit the market.

From the renders shared by OnePlus on Weibo (via @stufflistings), the OnePlus 13 retains the same rear design as its predecessor, the OnePlus 12, with minor tweaks. The circular camera island is there like before, though it does not blend into the back panel this time. OnePlus has also shifted the Hasselblad branding from the camera island to the right, which sits above a horizontal line that extends to the edge of the device.

A closer look at the renders reveals the OnePlus 13 will adopt an iPhone-like flat frame. OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 13 in black, white, and dark blue. The "Obsidian Secret" (machine translated) black shade apparently features a unique Ebony Wood Gain Glass finish, similar to natural wood.

Similarly, the "Blue Moment" (machine translated) color features a two-tone design, with the circular camera island done in silver and having a "soft, skin-like touch."

Unlike the OnePlus 12, the company might not offer the OnePlus 13 in a green shade, at least initially in China. The color option might be available when the phone debuts internationally.

OnePlus 13 launches at the end of the month

Besides sharing the first look at the OnePlus 13, OnePlus confirmed it will launch its next flagship phone in China at an event on October 31. A global launch will presumably follow in the next few months, possibly in early 2025. The phone should launch with Android 15-based OxygenOS 15, which the company is scheduled to unveil later this week, on October 24.

The company's China president, Louis Jie, claimed on Weibo that the OnePlus 13 will pack many "industry first" features, including a new 2K BOE X2 screen.

While not mentioned, rumors indicate the OnePlus 13 will pack a massive 6,000mAh cell with 100W fast charging support while retaining a camera setup similar to its predecessor. It will supposedly also support magnetic wireless charging and snap-on accessories similar to iPhones.