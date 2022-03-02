Despite buying Essential last spring, Nothing — the company Carl Pei founded after leaving OnePlus — has yet to release a smartphone. That's not to say it has nothing to show for itself, of course. The Nothing ear (1) buds were a surprisingly solid entry in an ever-competitive field, proving the brand's hardware chops without having to take on the risk that comes with launching a fully-fledged smartphone. If recent rumors are correct, it sounds like everything's about to change for Nothing.

As reported by TechCrunch, a Nothing smartphone might be just a month away from an official unveiling after more than a year's worth of work. An announcement is rumored to be made by next month, with company representatives showing off a prototype model to industry insiders during MWC 2022 this week. As for what to expect from the device, there's still not much to go off of here. Reportedly, it'll use the same design language as last year's earbuds, down to its unique transparent body showing off all those fancy internals.

We've known the company was working on a mobile device since last fall, when rumors of an early 2022 launch first appeared online. Around the same time, Nothing inked a deal with Qualcomm, suggesting a close partnership between the two. For its part, Nothing is teasing something planned for this month on Twitter, promising March will be fun.

Nothing is just one of the companies to burst out of the remains of Essential. OSOM — a brand founded by previous Essential employees — is also preparing to launch its first device, the OV1, complete with a focus on privacy and near-stock software. If recent changes at Carl Pei's last company have you wishing for a new OEM to enter the world of Android, it won't be long until you have a bounty of new options.

