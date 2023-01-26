OnePlus' next flagship phone is right around the corner: the OnePlus 11 will break cover on February 7, and while it remains the star of the show, there's a lot happening along the sidelines, too. The Chinese company recently confirmed the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus 11R, a mechanical keyboard developed in collaboration with Keychron, and judging by a recent teaser, OnePlus' long-rumored tablet could also debut at the same event. We now have our first look at the rumored tablet, which could hit store shelves branded as the OnePlus Pad.

Since OnePlus teased the Pad on its event webpage, we are eager to know what the device will look like. Renders of the OnePlus Pad shared by OnLeaks (via MySmartPrice) reveal an 11.6-inch display with rather slim bezels maximizing the screen-to-body ratio. These leaks are based on images of the tablet undergoing private stage testing under the codename Aries. Like many other Android tablets, the selfie camera is housed in the right-hand side bezel of the display, making it suitable for video calls when used in landscape orientation.

On the back, the OnePlus Pad breaks away from the industry-wide monotony of corner-aligned rear-facing cameras with a raised circular camera island aligned along the center of the shorter edge of the display. However, there’s no telling how many camera lenses are crammed into the island. Meanwhile, the square OnePlus logo sits bang in the middle of the back panel, which seems to have a matte finish.

Besides the display size and design, we know little about the OnePlus Pad’s technical specifications. The renders show the kind of thin bezels you'll typically find on high-end tablets like Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 series, but we'd be surprised to see OnePlus to enter a new product segment with a flagship. The Pad could very well be a premium-looking model with an affordable sticker price — classic OnePlus.

Since there haven’t been many leaks about the tablet, as compared to the OnePlus 11, there’s still a lot of mystery surrounding this release. We look forward to more details and the official unveiling at the company’s Cloud 11 event slated for February 7.