Motorola is readying the first smartphone to bring a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor to the average consumer. Although the sensor has been around for a while, a recently released sample image may give you buyer's remorse for picking up that expensive mirrorless camera.

Motorola teased a big image sensor earlier this month, but we weren’t expecting Lenovo’s General Manager Chen Jin to share a sample so soon. As reported by 91Mobiles, the photo in question was shot on the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra (that's the Moto X30 Pro in China). It was posted on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, along with a few technical specifications.

Jin says the 50MP image was shot using camera's auto mode. The 200MP sensor created the image using four-in-one pixel binning; this is expected to be the camera’s default image resolution to help economize storage space without compromising too much clarity.

The photo of a bouquet with a sunflower, a rose, and other flowers flecked with droplets of water is strikingly detailed, and the colors seem realistic, although there are some soft edges and shadows seem to have been lifted slightly. Despite Weibo’s compression, the image retains its quality, as is evident from the 13MB file size. We sure hope Motorola equips the phone with ample storage or a dedicated SD card slot to store the giant image files.

Besides the ISOCELL HP1 primary sensor, the yet-unreleased Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is expected to feature a 50MP secondary shooter and a third 12MP camera. Selfie duties will be handled by a 60MP front-facing camera. Rumors suggest it features a 6.73-inch FHD+ 144Hz AMOLED panel, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. The phone could also have a 4,500mAh battery with support for 125W fast charging. More camera samples from real buyers should pour in after the device goes up for sale in China later this month.