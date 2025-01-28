Summary Samsung showcased its Project Moohan Android XR headset during the January Unpacked event.

Samsung's January Unpacked event went exactly as expected, with the company unveiling the Galaxy S25 series and giving us a glimpse of the slim Galaxy S25 Edge. However, Samsung also showcased its Project Moohan Android XR headset at the event. While attendees weren't allowed to try the device at the event, YouTuber Marques Brownlee (MKBHD) has now posted a hands-on video of the prototype, giving us our first real look at what the headset brings to the table.

This isn't the first time we've heard about Samsung's Android XR headset. Back in December 2024, Samsung teased the device when Google officially announced Android XR software. But this hands-on is the first time we've seen someone actually use the headset.

Marques kicks off his video by pointing out the fragmented nature of the XR market — highlighting how many XR glasses debuted at CES 2025 without a standardized operating system. Most companies are either developing their own software or tweaking Android for their hardware. He describes Samsung's headset as "a Nexus or Pixel, but for headsets," showcasing what Android XR can do and setting a standard for others in the field.

Samsung's first Android XR headset will launch later this year

Visually, the Samsung XR headset shares a lot of similarities with the Apple Vision Pro. It features a large reflective glass front with cameras hidden behind it, a light-colored fabric design, and an external battery pack. However, there are some key differences. For example, the front glass lacks a display, while the headset also features a touchpad on the right side strap. The battery pack also connects via USB-C, unlike the Vision Pro, which has a non-removable pack.

For physical controls, the device includes volume rockers and a home button on top. Similar to the Vision Pro, it supports eye and hand tracking, allowing users to control the UI with their eyes and fingers using pinch gestures. Marques notes that the headset might also support controllers, and Samsung could include them in the box, but the hands-on demo was entirely hands-free.

The video also dives into the Android XR UI, which feels like a mixed-reality version of Android. Familiar Google apps come pre-installed, and the headset includes Google Play Store support, giving access to nearly all Play Store apps. Users can open multiple apps simultaneously, resize windows in real-time, and the system adjusts seamlessly.

One standout feature shown in the video is the Gemini AI integration. Since the cameras see what you see, you can ask the AI questions about your surroundings, and it responds contextually. Gemini can even perform actions like organizing windows or managing apps. The headset also supports Circle to Search, allowing you to draw a border around a real-life object, with the AI processing the information instantly.

Overall, this first hands-on look at an Android XR headset has given me more hope for the XR platform than I initially had. While there's no official word on pricing or availability just yet, Samsung told Marques that the headset is slated to ship "sometime this year."