This year's OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro were respectable smartphones in their own right — throttling controversies notwithstanding — but it's time to look forward to what's next. With the usual T-series upgrade on ice, the company is set to come back swinging in full force next year with the OnePlus 10 series. Not much is known about these phones right now, but some newly-leaked renders give us a good idea of what the actual device might look like.

Prominent leaker OnLeaks partnered with Zouton to present us with the first glimpse of some significant design changes coming to OnePlus's next phone. While the company has stuck with the same basic look for both its recent flagships and Nord mid-rangers, the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro will see the company switch to a new build. The first thing our eyes are drawn to is that big honkin' rear camera bump, a module housing three lenses and taking up a large chunk of the phone's back. It's reminiscent of recent designs from Samsung, spilling off the side of the phone and wrapping around the rest of the chassis.

We're also learning about some of its possible specs, although Zouton stresses these are still up in the air this early in production. The site expects the OnePlus 10 Pro to include a 6.7" 120Hz 1440p display and a 5000mAh battery, which would align with the company's usual high-end specs sheet. As usual, you can expect the next Snapdragon processor from Qualcomm to power the device. We'll have to wait for more information to learn what cameras make up the triple-lens array on the back of the phone.

The OnePlus 10 Pro should arrive on the market within the first half of 2022. Expect to learn more as we head closer to its eventual launch.

