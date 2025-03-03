Summary Google is testing a new AI-powered 'Ask Play about this app' feature in the Play Store, utilizing Gemini to answer user questions directly within app listings. This feature includes a text box for custom queries and pre-made question chips.

The feature, spotted in earlier code and now being tested with select users, aims to provide quick and relevant answers about app functionalities, appearing above the 'What's new' section with a 'Created by AI' attribution.

Availability of the feature is currently limited and varies across users and app listings, with popular apps like Instagram, X, Facebook, and WhatsApp being suggested for checking its presence.

Following the likes of Ask about this video, Ask about this screen, and even Files by Google's Ask about this PDF feature, it looks like the Gemini integration is finally beginning to make its way to the Google Play Store, at least for some users.

First highlighted back in October 2024, Google's 'Ask a question' implementation was spotted via code strings of Google Play Store version 43.3.32-31. Now, the tool which uses Gemini to quickly answer user queries about app listings has started appearing for some, highlighting how the feature will look and function.

For what it's worth, even after installing the latest Play Services beta, the new section did not show up for me, and we'll have to base this off of media shared by Android Authority. From the looks of it, the new section will appear right above the 'What's new' info on an app listing, complete with a Gemini logo to alert users about the feature's AI roots.

Alongside a textbox to type in queries, the section will also highlight several quick-access pre-made question chips, with relevant examples like:

How do I provide feedback on this app? (Facebook)

How do I edit my bio? (Instagram)

How do I access my activity history? (Instagram)

How do I enter a promo code? (Temu)

How do I change my username? (X/Twitter)

Can I report inappropriate content or behavior? (X/Twitter)

How do I create a group? (WhatsApp)

Patchy availability, at least for now

Close

Answers to app queries appear in the same section, right below the query field, complete with a "Created by AI" accreditation at the bottom.

For what it's worth, your mileage with the new feature may currently vary, and even if you have access to the new section, its presence across different app listings may vary as well. To check if the section has rolled out to you, check listings for apps like Instagram, X, Facebook, and WhatsApp.