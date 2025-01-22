The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is official with three new phones from the company that were unveiled on today at an event in San Jose, California. There’s the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra, and they’re some of Samsung’s most iterative updates yet. The overarching story here is that the changes from Samsung in 2025 are minimal with very few spec changes from last year's flagship phones. If you own a Galaxy S24, there are going to be limited reasons to upgrade. Everything here is a slight tweak to what has gone before.

You can read our full take on the Galaxy S25 Ultra in our hands-on article from Stephen Radochia, and expect to hear more of our opinions throughout the next few weeks. Right now though, I've spent an hour and a bit with all three phones, but I've focused on testing the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+. Here are my five first impressions from an hour with the Galaxy S25 in my hands.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Samsung's Galaxy S25 keeps things small without sacrificing power. With a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 12GB of RAM, and all sorts of tools courtesy of Galaxy AI, this is everything you expect from a modern flagship squeezed into a relatively svelte chassis. SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy Display type LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz Display dimensions 6.2" Display resolution 2340 x 1080 RAM 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Battery 4,000mAh Charge speed 25W Charge options USB-C Wired, Qi wireless Ports USB-C Operating System Android 15 and One UI 7 Front camera 12MP f/2.2 Rear camera 50MP f/1.8 main, 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide, 10MP f/2.4 3x telephoto Cellular connectivity Sub-6 & mmWave 5G Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Connectivity NFC Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Dimensions 146.9 x 70.5 x 7.2 mm Weight 162g IP Rating IP68 Colors Silver Shadow, Navy, Icy Blue, Mint Stylus No Price $800 Expand $800 at Samsung

5 Samsung’s new Now features are the best sort of throwback

Remember Google Now? The idea is back, but now Samsung has retooled it into what it's branding Samsung Now features. It's one of the best Galaxy AI features I've seen so far, if it works like Samsung is promising it will.

Now Brief is an app on the Galaxy S25 series that pulls together a daily rundown of your most important services in one place. Local weather details, your upcoming calendar appointments, changes to your morning commute, or even a new album dropping on Spotify will pull into this feed. If your commute is looking to be delayed due to an accident on a morning, the briefing will tell you to leave early. That sort of way of using AI to impact your daily routine.

This isn’t anything revolutionary, but it appears to be the best-packaged version of this I've seen so far. If the company can keep adding third-party services to it, it could become powerful. In my hands-on briefing with the phone, the handsets weren’t intelligent enough to fill out the Now Brief elements with much more than just weather as they’d yet to have enough usage on the phone to bring through the right services. Nevertheless, this is the number one feature I want to try on the Galaxy S25 when it lands on my desk.

4 I’m not sure anyone needs a Galaxy S25 Slim

The Galaxy S25 is slimmer than previous generations at 7.2mm compared to the Galaxy S24’s 7.6mm. I wouldn’t say this was immediately noticeable when I picked up the phone but I would say it’s as thin as I need a smartphone to be. This comes from someone rocking a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 at the moment, so use the fact I have a 13.4mm phone in my pocket right now to inform whether you agree with me.

Samsung is heavily rumored to be teasing a Galaxy S25 Slim model during its launch today, and if that’s true… I don’t think you need it. I may change my opinion when I’ve used the final phone, but considering that the handset is likely to be around the 6.2mm mark, I don’t think it’s going to be worth the wait unless you’re truly obsessed with thinness.

3 8GB of RAM on a Galaxy S is truly dead

Every flagship Samsung phone since the Galaxy S20 has had an 8GB of RAM option. That's dead in 2025. Now, Samsung has moved to a 12GB of RAM minimum in every model of its flagship series for the first time bringing it in line with the Plus and Ultra models. Every Galaxy S25 version you buy in the US will have 12GB of RAM; there’s no higher option either, heavily suggesting that Samsung is ready to make the case that 12GB of RAM is the goldilocks option for not increasing the price of a phone while offering enough power.

Samsung has yet to confirm a 16GB variant, but in the lead-up to the launch it has been heavily rumored the company is opting for only releasing this model in select Asian countries. It’ll be a shame if this doesn’t make its way to the US, but we’re hopeful the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset will bring enough power alongside that 12GB of RAM. In the first hour of usage of all three phones, it seemed to be powerful enough for running everyday tasks, but you'll have to wait for our full review for the final verdict on power.

2 Goodbye 512GB of storage, for the S25

On the other hand, Samsung has also taken away storage options for 2025 which isn't quite as positive. The 512GB Galaxy S24 model wasn't easily available in the US, but it seems Samsung is dropping it entirely for the Galaxy S25 series. So far, according to the brand, there won’t be any option outside of 128GB or 256GB. That may not be the case forever, but it’s a real shame for those who want a high-storage smaller Samsung phone. You’ve got to opt for the Plus or an Ultra to get 512GB of storage with both phones sporting 256GB models as well. This may be because Samsung found sales for its 512GB model of the smaller Galaxy S were lacking but less choice is always a shame for Samsung fans.

1 This is not for Galaxy S24 owners

In my short time with the phone, it’s clearer than ever that Samsung isn’t looking to court the latest Galaxy owners to upgrade. The changes here from the last model are minimal at best, and looking at a specs sheet side by side it can be very difficult to tell what the changes are. There are software differences within One UI 7 that you'll get first on the Galaxy S25 series but remember you'll eventually get at least some of these on a Galaxy S24 as well.

I’ve only used the phone for an hour or so, which means it may change at the time of our full review, but right now I’d advise that this is an upgrade option for those with a Galaxy S23 or even handsets before that era. In fact, a lot of the Galaxy S23 specs are the same here, so it’s likely Samsung is trying to court those with an even older phone than that.

Phone brands continue to make new flagship devices with slight tweaks on the same formula, and it means you’ll be less encouraged to upgrade every year. With the longer life of smartphones with better battery tech and improved software updates, that’s great as you can live with the same device for longer. For enthusiasts who want to see something new, that’s much less exciting.