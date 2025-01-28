Summary The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 is getting its first software update, bumping the firmware version to 3.144.

It appears to be rolling out in batches.

Google has yet to publish any release notes of all the changes.

Google unveiled the Pixel Buds Pro 2 alongside the Pixel 9 series in August 2024. The earbuds went on sale in late September 2024. While the Pixel phones have received several updates since launch, that has not been the case with Google's flagship earbuds. That's changing now, as four months after being released, their first software update is rolling out.

As spotted by a Redditor, the first Pixel Buds Pro 2 update bumps the firmware version to 3.144. Google has not officially announced the update or posted a changelog, so it is unclear what improvements the new build brings. It seems to be rolling out in batches, so it could take a while to show up for download on your Buds Pro 2 pair.

To check if the update is available for your Pixel Buds, open the Companion app and head to More Settings → Firmware update.

9to5Google found a comment from a Product Expert on Google's support forums from earlier this month about an update rolling out for the Pixel Buds Pro 2 "over the next few weeks." It will supposedly contain a fix for the volume control issue, which prevents some users from adjusting the earbuds' volume using the buttons on their phones.

Pixel Buds users have also been complaining about random disconnects, syncing issues between the left and right buds, and sub-par microphone quality in voice calls.

Typically, most companies release a new firmware update for their earbuds within weeks of release to address the initial bugs and issues. But Google, being Google, has not done so yet. Hopefully, the first Pixel Buds Pro 2 update will address all the reported issues.

Pixel Buds Pro 2 are flawed but good