The Pixel 6 isn't the newest kid on the block anymore, but it's still a great phone well worth buying. Having spent a few months with both devices, it's easy to see what we like and dislike. As we get further into the year, it's time to start dreaming about what the Pixel 7 might build on last year's phone. After getting some spec rumors last week, we're getting our first glimpse at early renders for Google's next flagship.

We've got two sources for today's renders, with each leak relatively matching up with the other. OnLeaks partnered with SmartPrix to bring us some high-res full-color illustrations of the Pro model, while xleaks7 and ChooseBestTech have CAD images showing off the regular Pixel 7's raw build. After such an extensive redesign, it shouldn't come as a surprise that not much of the overall design has changed. From the hole punch in the middle of the display to the camera bar along the back of the device, this looks more like a Pixel 6S than anything — not that that's necessarily a bad thing.

2 Images Expand Expand

Close

As for what is different here, it's pretty subtle. Both phones now have camera bars that blend directly into the frame, rather than having glass and metal intersect as on the current models. The Pixel 7 is slightly smaller and thinner — at least according to these leaked dimensions — measuring 155.6 x 73.1 x 8.7 mm compared to the Pixel 6's 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9 mm. It's unlikely to make a big difference in day-to-day use — especially if you aren't holding both phones in your hand at once.

The smaller Pixel 7 also has a modified mmWave sensor along the top, which is only found on specific carrier variants in its current generation. It's way too early to tell if all versions will get mmWave, or if it'll once again be limited to buying models from the likes of Verizon or AT&T. For anyone hoping the Pixel 7 would gain a telephoto lens to match up with its bigger brother, keep hoping — these renders clearly show off two sensors under the glass.

3 Images Expand Expand Expand

Close

Speaking of which, the biggest difference on these Pixel 7 Pro renders seems to be literal. The lenses in the camera bar look huge compared to last year's phones, and while this may change in the final product, it's certainly noticeable. The Pro has a similar mmWave window at the top of the phone as the smaller Pixel 7, lending credence to both leaks. Finally, with rumored dimensions coming in at 163 × 76.6 × 8.7mm, it's nearly the same size as the Pixel 6 Pro — albeit ever-so-slightly thinner.

As we learned last week, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will likely include a second-gen Tensor chipset, along with a brand-new Samsung modem. With any luck, it'll also face fewer bugs than its predecessor, as Google learns to develop Android for its current hardware. Don't expect to see either of these phones announced any time soon. If you're dying for new Google hardware, the Pixel 6a shouldn't be too far off.

12 of the best word games available on Android in 2022 Who says word games can't be beautiful?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email