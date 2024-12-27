Summary OnePlus Open 2 may feature Snapdragon 8 Elite, a larger 8-inch LTPO 120Hz panel, and triple-50MP cameras.

The rumored design changes include rounded edges and slimmer form factor.

Expected to launch in early 2025 with a 5,900mAh battery, 80W wired, and 50W wireless charging.

The OnePlus Open has been one of the best foldable smartphones of the past year-and-a-half. However, with some time having passed since its launch, rumors about the second-generation OnePlus foldable are heating up. Recent reports suggest that the OnePlus Open 2 might become the first foldable in the US to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite. Adding to the excitement, a new leak has now revealed the first design details and renders of the OnePlus Open 2.

Smartprix, in collaboration with reputed leakers Yogesh Brar and Chunvn, has shared renders of the "final-stage prototype" of the OnePlus Open 2. At first glance, there are several similarities to the original OnePlus Open, but also a few key differences.

For starters, while the original OnePlus Open featured a straight-edged design, the OnePlus Open 2 adopts slightly rounded corners and edges — quite similar to the design language of the upcoming OnePlus 13. Apart from that, the device seems to have retained the large circular Hasselblad-branded camera module on the back, though the internal sensor arrangement appears to have changed.

When unfolded, the OnePlus Open 2 doesn't seem drastically different from its predecessor but is reportedly both larger and thinner than the first-generation foldable. According to the report, the OnePlus Open 2 will have a thickness of under 10mm, making it among the slimmest foldables, at least in the US.

Alleged OnePlus Open 2 specs have also surfaced

The report also shares some expected specs of the OnePlus Open 2. It's said to feature an 8-inch foldable LTPO panel with 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, slightly larger than the 7.82-inch panel on the previous generation. Externally, the new foldable will reportedly sport a slightly bigger 6.4-inch AMOLED cover screen.

Powering the device will reportedly be the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. The camera setup is rumored to include a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP telephoto zoom sensor, and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. Additionally, it's expected to have 32MP and 20MP sensors for selfies and video calls, located on the cover screen and inner display.

The OnePlus Open 2 will also see significant battery upgrades with a larger 5,900mAh cell, compared to the 4,805mAh on its predecessor. Wired charging speeds are rumored to increase to 80W, and the device is said to support wireless charging up to 50W. Another major improvement will be the inclusion of an IPX8 dust and water resistance rating — something we mentioned in our OnePlus Open review.

While one report suggested a delayed launch in the second half of 2025, Smartprix claims the OnePlus Open 2 will debut in China early next year, with a global release in Q1 2025. With leaks ramping up, the next OnePlus foldable seems likely to arrive sooner rather than later.