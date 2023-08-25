Summary First-gen Nest Cam Indoor users can now transfer their cameras to the Google Home app for a more integrated experience with other smart home devices.

By making the transfer, users gain access to new features and improved control over the camera within the Home app.

Some users have reported missing features after transferring their cameras, causing hesitation among Nest Cam Indoor owners to make the full shift away from the Nest app.

If you still use a first-gen Nest Cam Indoor, you already know you need to download the Nest app to fully manage it remotely, given the lack of capabilities within the Google Home app. Despite being a part of the company’s smart home product line, Google has not completely integrated the original model of the Nest Cam Indoor into the app. Although it debuted in 2015, it's still officially supported unlike older Dropcam models, and Google is finally making a move. Starting today, those who join the Public Preview of the Google Home app can transfer over their first-gen Nest Cam Indoor from the Nest app.

By initiating the transfer, Google says you’ll be able to try new features within the Home app that give you more control over your camera. More importantly, you’ll be able to manage it alongside your other Google smart home devices in one location on your mobile device. Currently, the first-gen Nest Cam Indoor has to be managed separately using the Nest app. Google notes that it plans to eventually make the features in Public Preview available to all first-gen Nest Cam Indoor owners.

Close

Google Home's full camera UI is coming to the first-gen Nest Cam Indoor

However, not everyone is ready to hop on the bandwagon just yet. Google asked for feedback from Nest Cam Indoor owners after rolling out the changes, and it seems to be mixed thus far. One reviewer in the Google Nest Community noted that they are unable to share a link to their camera’s live stream from the app. They added that the history of the device does not seem to transfer over when the camera is relocated to Google Home. On the web version of Google Home, one user found that numerous features were still missing, such as video history and the option to edit device settings. Overall, most Nest Cam Indoor owners seemed hesitant to make the transfer until Google works out the kinks.

Back in May, Google rolled out a major update to the Home app, aimed at consolidating smart home devices and streamlining management. It was also at this time that the company announced that it was beginning to migrate over Nest cameras from the Nest app. This latest news touches on how the first-gen Nest Cam Indoor may look when it’s fully integrated into the Home app. However, it seems that Google still has work to do before users feel comfortable making the full shift away from the Nest app.