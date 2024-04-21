Early adopters of technology are only as active as their budget allows. Given that new and innovative devices are generally quite expensive at the onset, trying out new tech without the proper funds can often be futile. This was my experience with foldable phones. While I’ve been champing at the bit to get my hands on one of these malleable devices since the first Samsung Galaxy Fold hit the shelves in 2019, the price tags were consistently in the four-digit range — far too expensive to justify for an average smartphone upgrade.

However, the Motorola Razr dropped for as low as $500 in 2023, making it more affordable than any of the most recent iPhones. So, accessibility is finally here. But after all that build-up, could Motorola's foldable device really match up to half a decade of expectations?

Expectation: The device would feel fragile

Reality: My concerns were unfounded, even surviving a little sand

I’d heard the horror stories. Hinges breaking on the first day, screen protectors unexpectedly peeling off, and a myriad of other problems that call durability into question. However, foldable phones have evolved substantially since the early days, so I was confident I wouldn’t be too disappointed in how frail the device was.

The reality is that these phones aren’t nearly as fragile in the short term as you would expect. For starters, the display is folded closed at all times, so you don’t even need a case, although there are plenty of options available. Additionally, at no point did it feel like the phone would snap in half accidentally, a possibility made apparent by friends using foldable devices.

While I haven’t had the Razr for long (a little less than a month), I definitely put it through the wringer as far as durability is concerned. As an avid yet clumsy smartphone user, I unfolded it no less than 50 times a day, resulting in at least a few falls that caused no damage whatsoever. I even took it on a beach vacation, exposing it to sand regularly. And while there were a few grains stuck in the hinge, the problem fixed itself almost immediately, and I haven’t had an issue since.

Expectation: Size would be a gamechanger

Reality: When folded up, it’s crazy how much smaller it is

Even if you’re entirely unfamiliar with foldable smartphone technology, it’s safe to assume that you understand a clamshell foldable smartphone is a lot smaller than your average device when it’s folded. As someone who has ruined his fair share of pictures with front pocket smartphone bulges (below), a smaller device appealed to me in a big way.

Just look at how larger phones show up in your pocket, especially when you're on stage.

This turned out to be the case right out of the box. Motorola's clamshell foldable phone feels delightfully compact in hand and pocket. In fact, given that I’ve been retrieving massive smartphones out of my pockets for more than a decade, the smaller size was almost jarring at first. I found myself fishing around at the top of my pocket for the device, only to realize it was way at the bottom. Even better, the device is pleasantly thin when unfolded, so you’re really getting the best of both worlds.

To be clear, though, there is still a front pocket bulge, one that is arguably worse in some ways, as the device is a tad thicker than your standard, unfolded smartphone. Still, the smaller body overall made it much easier to hide in a back pocket without worrying about it peeking out. Suffice it to say, size does matter and a foldable phone makes a big difference.

Expectation: You wouldn’t get much more functionality

Reality: Not a lot of additional features, but some fun ones for video

Foldable smartphones are pretty cool, but in the end, they are just smartphones. We’ve been using them for years, and while the foldable functionality is cool, there aren’t a lot of additional features that will greatly improve your smartphone experience. At least, that’s what I thought at first.

It’s not technically a feature, but the ability to prop the smartphone camera while the device is folded at 90 degrees is enough for the price of entry. Some apps even have built-in functionality to take advantage of the split screen, although it’s definitely not every app you’ll come across (looking at you, Microsoft Teams).

As a 35-year-old man, I’ll admit I’m not using the propped-up camera to record TikTok dances or take selfies with my 20-person Lollapalooza crew. However, as a remote worker, I have had the opportunity to utilize it for video calls, and I have to say that it’s a whole new world. If that makes me old and lame, I don’t want to be young and cool.

Expectation: Flipping open the phone would be tedious

Reality: It’s not ideal, but you don’t have to fold it every single time

It’s been more than a decade since most of us have had to flip open a phone, and while the motion was second nature back in the early 2000s, it’s not nearly as common in the modern era. That, combined with the fact that we’re a lot more addicted to our phones than we used to be, had me concerned that having to pry open my phone every time I had a notification would be tedious at best and frustrating at worst.

Honestly, it wasn’t that bad, particularly when I realized that if I planned to look at my phone a lot in the next few minutes/hours, I could just not fold it. Yes, it added an extra step to check my phone for anything that wasn’t on the small display screen. But with models like the Motorola Razr+ and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 sporting larger, fully functional external displays, this is more of a device problem than a foldable problem.

Expectation: The crease would bother me

Reality: Not nearly as bad as I imagined, but it’s definitely there

I was lucky enough to attend a press event for the original Samsung Galaxy Fold in 2019. Sitting on a stand across the room, I remember thinking to myself, “I could see that crease from space on a cloudy day.” Since then, I’ve been unabashedly concerned that I would be unable to overlook this clear and unavoidable design problem if I ever got my hands on one.

Fortunately, that has not been the case. In earnest, the crease is virtually a non-issue, as it’s almost entirely invisible when the display is turned on. Given that the display is always on when using the device, the crease didn’t bother me past the first few minutes. And since the device is so long, you’re rarely tapping the display where the crease is, so really, it’s not a problem you should be concerned about.

Yes, the crease feels a bit cheaper whenever your finger occasionally glides across in the middle of a text or when the sun hits it at just the right angle. But as far as downsides go, we wouldn’t classify this as a deal-breaker.

Expectation: It would be a head-turner

Reality: In a world of iPhone users, a folding phone catches the eye

Let’s be honest, foldable displays are one of the first serious smartphone innovations in quite some time. In fact, it’s arguably the first time manufacturers have strayed from the black rectangle design since the invention of the smartphone, and I expected that this kind of innovation would turn a few heads while out in the wild.

As a US citizen with more than enough friends and family sporting the iPhone, let me just say that this expectation was nothing if not an underestimate. From trying out the folded selfie camera to just flipping it open like the Razr of old, people simply could not get enough of it, if only because they haven't seen one in the Apple lineup.

I’ll admit I was excited to show it off at first, but after a few days, the novelty wore off, and busting it out for a demonstration was no longer an interesting part of my day. Still, during casual use, people ask if they could fold it or touch the screen to get a taste of the future.

Getting started with foldable phones

Plenty of options, but the prices are still high

If you, like me, want to finally embark on the foldable device lifestyle, there are plenty of great devices. It's just a matter of your needs and budget because they still cost a lot. But as this product category continues to grow more robust over the coming years, don't be surprised it more affordable options continue to become more abundant.