During the recent announcement for the OnePlus 10T, the company also took the opportunity to show off its next big software update, OxygenOS 13. It's chock full of some big changes, mixing the best of Android 13 with "Aquamorphic Design" and eliciting several reactions online because of its distinct similarity to recent leaks showcasing Oppo's ColorOS 13. If you wish to give it a go by yourself — and you're a OnePlus 10 Pro user — you can now check out the very first publicly-available build on your device, put it with an Oppo phone side by side, and see how many differences you can find.

OnePlus has officially kicked off the Open Beta program for the OnePlus 10 Pro, giving users an early taste of Android 13 and OxygenOS 13. Just like Samsung's One UI 5 beta program, these initial builds are going live before the actual AOSP release of Android 13. Hopefully, this launch means the development team is already hard at work getting Android 13 ready. For those of you uninterested in participating in open betas, stable builds might not be too far off after all.

As for this initial release, it's an early beta, so it's bound to have plenty of bugs. Among them, OnePlus names the following:

There is no response when clicking Capture Log after switching Multiple users/System Cloner/Languages. (You need to switch Multiple users/System Cloner/Languages first before capturing the log in the feedback tool).

A dot will display abnormally when pairing Bluetooth.

The photos might be blurred when taking multiple pictures of people with Ultra Dark mode and zoom out at the same time.

The screen will freeze when taking videos in specific scenarios.

The pictures might not be saved when taking photos of people by zooming out 3.3x.

There will be a black screen when the camera freezes.

The videos might show in green when shot in FILM mode.

The pictures might be black when taking photos in the dark with Night Mode.

The actual changelog is unsurprisingly long, but if you watched the OnePlus keynote last week, you're probably acquainted with several of the changes that OxygenOS 13 brings. If you're not, make sure to check out our earlier coverage.

If you want to download it, both Indian and North American versions are available, so check out the official forum thread and download the correct version for your phone.