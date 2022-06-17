The Nothing Phone 1 is set to be revealed in full on July 12, but the company will give you the option to buy one much earlier. The first 100 units of the Nothing Phone 1 will be up for sale through an online auction next week. It'll be your first opportunity to buy the phone. Still, the company is transparent the handset will take around 35 days to arrive, so there's no guarantee you'll get your phone any earlier than if you buy it after it officially goes on sale.

Each of these 100 units is serialized, and your bid will determine which number handset you get. If you bid the highest amount in the auction, you'll get the number one phone. If your bid is the 100th highest, you'll get the number 100 phone. You won't be charged if your bid is not within the top 100, but bear in mind when making your bid that you will have to pay whatever amount you put down if it is in the top 100 bids.

The auction is taking place through StockX, and you'll need an account to enter your bid. The bidding opens on the corresponding DropX product page, which isn't live yet, on June 21 at 9 am ET and then closes 48 hours later on June 23. We don't yet know when you'll hear if your bid has won. Nothing specifically says it won't be available for customers in Mexico or South Korea.

The odd thing here is that Nothing is asking you to bid on a smartphone we still don't know everything about. We've now seen the rear design of the handset and its light-up look, but we've yet to learn about the core specs of the handset, and we likely won't know those until July 12. Leaked prices suggest the handset will cost between $500 and $600. Expect to pay more than that in this online auction, though. No one can predict how much these 100 phones will sell for, but expect them to be higher than the regular price.