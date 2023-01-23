With all Fire TV models are on sale right now, you're not going to want to wait

We're mere weeks away from the biggest football game of the year, but it's never too early to start preparing, and there's no better way than by upgrading your old, dumb TV, of course. We're excited to see most of Amazon's Fire TV series on sale right now, especially since discounts reach $250 for select models.

These smart TVs are all on our list of best Amazon Fire TVs you can buy and already came at a great price, but seeing the numbers drop even further is fantastic. While the deals kick off now and will be available through to February 13, our advice is to place your order as soon as possible, so you don't have to worry about delivery delays, setup time, and any unexpected hiccups. Then when the game starts, you can kick back, turn on the TV, and enjoy a ridiculous amount of snacks.

Fire TV Omni QLED Series

Starting off our list is the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series. This is Amazon's current flagship and an excellent TV that is available for a massive $250 off. This 65" TV has adaptive brightness and great contrast, with HDR support including HDR10+ Adaptive and Dolby Vision IQ.

When you're not watching your favorite shows, you can just switch on the Fire TV Ambient Experience and turn your TV into a canvas, displaying artwork, photos, or various Alexa widgets.

Source: Amazon Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series Premium Pick $550 $800 Save $250 This 65" Fire TV Omni QLED TV is a great choice for anyone who wants a moderately-priced smart TV with a ton of cool features. At $550, this is the cheapest the TV has ever been and a clear recommendation from our part. $550 at Amazon $550 at Best Buy

Fire TV Omni Series

We tested out the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series last summer and enjoyed these affordable 4K TVs quite a bit. There's a good size range available here, Fire OS is responsive, and you can control the TV with your voice.

Even though these are entry-level smart TVs, you can even use them to play games via Amazon's Luna service. This only works, however, if you're a Prime subscriber, but there's a high chance you already are, right?

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 43-inch model $290 $410 Save $120 The Fire TV Omni Series is one of the most versatile Fire TV ranges. The TVs feature a 4K LCD panel that has great contrast and amazing lighting. You can expect a better build as the screen size goes up. $290 at Amazon

Here are other Fire TV Omni Series discounts currently available:

Fire TV Omni Series 50”: $360 (down from $150) at Amazon

(down from $150) at Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 55”: $440 (down from $560) at Amazon

(down from $560) at Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 65”: $600 (down from $760) at Amazon

(down from $760) at Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 75”: $800 (down from $1,050) at Amazon

Fire TV 4-Series

The best cheap smart TVs running on Fire TV are part of the 4-series from Amazon. These are budget friendly while still featuring a 4K UHD image, which is an impressive balance to strike.

They come from Amazon, so you're going to be able to use the Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote to search for movies, songs, shows, and apps you want to watch, as well as to get the sports scores or find out more about the weather.

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 43-inch model $260 $370 Save $110 Amazon's low-end TV range is the 4-Series. Even though it's on the cheaper side, it doesn't mean that the quality isn't there. In fact, all the TVs in this range are more than decent, they have great screens, and work fairly fast when opening up all your streaming tools. $260 at Amazon $260 at Best Buy

Here are other Amazon Fire TV 4-Series screen sizes you can get with a discount:

Fire TV 4-Series 50”: $320 (down from $470) at Amazon | Best Buy

(down from $470) at Amazon | Best Buy Fire TV 4-Series 55”: $400 (down from $520) at Amazon | Best Buy

Whichever TV you end up choosing, we know you're going to have a lot of fun watching the Super Bowl, as well as streaming your favorite shows all year long.