In 2020, Mozilla launched Firefox Relay, a free service that allows you to create up to five email aliases, so you can hide your identity while signing up for newsletters and various online services. Last year, it followed up with a paid tier of the service with a monthly subscription charge of $0.99 for users who wanted to create more than five aliases. Following user feedback, Mozilla is now making some much-needed improvements to Relay, including increasing the email attachment limit to 10MB, launching a Chrome extension, and more.

The biggest issue with Relay has been the lack of a native Chrome extension — it was exclusively available for Firefox so far. This made it inconvenient to create a new alias and manage existing ones when required, as you would need to head over to the Relay dashboard for these things. Thankfully, that's changing today as Mozilla is launching a Chrome extension for Relay that offers largely the same functionality as the Firefox add-on.

The email attachment limit is also increasing from a paltry 150KB to a more reasonable 10MB. The previous ceiling meant that messages with large attachments were not forwarded to your primary inbox — and a max that low is even going to block some documents, not just large media files. The 10MB limit will be available for both free and paid users.

For Premium subscribers, Firefox is introducing an option to block some or all promotional emails from a site. This allows you to prevent unwanted emails from e-commerce platforms from landing in your inbox while still getting important information regarding your orders.

Firefox Relay continues to only be available in a handful of regions, including the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, New Zealand, France, Belgium, Austria, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Netherlands, and Ireland.

