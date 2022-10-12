From phone calls, to emails, to text messages, as soon as we invent a new way to communicate, someone's going to start spamming people on it. Mozilla has a service called Firefox Relay that was designed to help keep spammers at bay, letting you protect your contact info through the use of email aliases. That system is now widening its scope to phone numbers, hoping to help similarly save you from spam SMS and annoying robocallers.

Phone number masking is the newest Firefox Relay Premium feature, and it works a lot like email aliases. Users who upgrade to this service can generate a phone number alias to share. It supports replying to the last SMS you've received, in case that's required for one-time confirmation texts.

Every month, you'll get 50 minutes for incoming calls on your alias line, and up to 75 text messages. If you exceed those limits, calls will just stop coming through until the next billing cycle. Another bummer is that it only lets you generate a single phone number alias, and you can't change it once it's set. On the bright side, all plans with phone number masking come with unlimited email masking as standard. Phone number masking is only available in the US and Canada for now.

Firefox Relay Premium goes for $4 a month if you get the annual plan, and $5 per month for monthly billing. Mozilla says that it plans to add support for outgoing calls, SMS, and more regions in the future. If you don't like the sound of paying for all this, maybe think about checking out Google Voice, which offers a similar set of functionality, and doesn't have to cost you a dime.