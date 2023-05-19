Our email inboxes are getting increasingly cluttered with promotional and junk emails, and email forwarding services can help clear some of that clutter. Mozilla’s own Firefox Relay has been one of the most notable spam filtering tools that was earlier available only for the Firefox browser but added support for third-party browsers like Google Chrome not too long ago. The company is now making it easier to find and create email aliases across sites with a new spruced-up version of Firefox Relay.

Launched in 2020, Firefox Relay lets you create multiple email aliases that you can share with online businesses or random websites without having to reveal your personal email address. The emails you receive on these email “masks” are forwarded to your main email ID after they’re stripped of any trackers. Using such a service also saves your real email from ending up in a data breach.

In addition to what it can already do, Firefox Relay is getting a couple of niceties for its browser extension. Relay will now appear in the toolbar at the top across all websites. You can use it to open an overlay menu to quickly create a new email alias or copy an existing one without having to go to your Relay dashboard. For better organization of your existing email masks, you can create custom labels, say for grouping them together by their use (shopping, finance, etc.).

Free users get a randomly generated email address, but Firefox Relay premium users will be able to create custom addresses from the same pop-up window of the extension. Your personalized emails from Relay will look something like shop@yourdomain.⁨mozmail.com with your custom subdomain. The extension is available for desktop and Android versions of the Firefox browser, along with Google Chrome (or other Chromium-based browsers like Microsoft Edge).

This premium tier costs $2/month or $12/year if paid up front, giving you unlimited aliases (versus 5 on the free account), the option to block promotional emails, and more. If you want this email-like masking service for your phone number too, Firefox Relay has a pricier $5/month plan (or $48 annually) for that as well. Mozilla also offers you a discounted combo plan that includes Firefox Relay and Mozilla VPN for a $7-a-month fee. But for most users, the basic free tier should suffice.