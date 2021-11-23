Mozilla introduced Firefox Lockwise to Android way back in 2019. As a password manager, it made it easy to bring your saved account information to any app on your phone without relying on your browser. With a recent update to Firefox transforming it into an autofill service, Lockwise is no longer needed, and a shutdown date is now planned for next month.

According to a blog post from Mozilla, Lockwise support is ending on December 13th, 2021, leaving users just a couple of weeks to make sure they've updated or installed Firefox on their phones. Version 4.0.3 is the last version coming to the Play Store, so any bugs or missing features will remain unfixed from here on out. While the app will continue to work for users who have it installed, it's getting delisted from the Play Store,

If you've been using Lockwise to log into your library of apps, there's no need to stress about losing access. Instead, just make sure you're running Firefox 93 or higher on your phone. Mozilla's October update to its browser brought full autofill support to Android, though it still doesn't use Android 11's handy keyboard UI. You'll have to make do with the old-school drop-down method, though it does use biometrics for authentication.

Lockwise will remain on the Play Store for the next two and a half weeks or so, in case you've been looking to try it out before it's gone. For everyone else, make sure you're running the latest version of Firefox using the link below or the latest APK from APK Mirror.

