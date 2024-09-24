While Chrome is the default browser on many devices, such as Android tablets, it isn't the best option for everyone. It eats up RAM and does not provide the most private browsing experience, which could be a concern. Firefox is a great choice when you want a private browsing experience. To get the most out of Firefox, customize your homepage. Here's how to create a personalized browsing experience.

How to change your Firefox homepage using the home button

One way to change the home page is to use the home button. The home button does not appear in Firefox by default, so here's how to add it:

Launch Firefox. Right-click the toolbar. Select the Customize toolbar option. Drag the Home tile to the toolbar.

Now that you have the home button in place, here's how to use it to set your homepage.

Launch the Firefox browser. Go to the website you want to make your home page. Drag the tab with the website you want to make your homepage over the home button in the toolbar. Select the Yes button in the dialog box that pops up.

Your homepage is now changed.

How to change your Firefox homepage through settings

If you'd rather change the homepage through settings, you can do that, too.

Launch the Firefox browser. Tap the menu button (shaped like three horizontal lines) in the upper-right corner. Select the Settings option. Select Home on the left. Tap the drop-down next to Homepage and new windows. Choose the Firefox Home, Custom URLs, or Blank Page options. Select the option that best suits you. You can also set multiple homepages using the Custom URLs option. Open the tabs of the pages you want to use as your homepages and tap the Use Current Pages button.

Your homepage, or homepages, change to your desired option.

How to change the Firefox homepage on iOS

You can also change your Firefox homepage on your mobile device or tablet, but only if it runs on iOS. The Android version does not have this functionality.

Launch the Firefox app. Tap the menu button in the lower-right corner. Select Settings. Tap the Homepage option. Select the option you'd like to use. The Firefox Home option displays top sites, bookmarks, and suggested news articles. The Custom URL option lets you set your own homepage.

Android users cannot change the Firefox default homepage.

Customize your Firefox experience

Firefox is a great alternative to Chrome that gives. you more privacy and customization. To customize your browsing experience, you can change your homepage on Windows, macOS, and iOS. You can also group tabs in Firefox to help you be more productive.