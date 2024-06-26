You've just inserted a new tab next to another tab. By the time you've reached a dozen tabs, you'd be surprised how busy your screen becomes, just like how often it can happen with your trusty Chromebook while browsing. Too many tabs in a single window makes navigating more difficult.

You might be working on a school project that demands at least a handful of sources while having your grammar check open on another tab and even more. Your tabs can pile up in Mozilla Firefox, but you can save time by reducing the clutter. Just like Google Chrome, you can group tabs inside your browser. Unfortunately, Firefox doesn't have a native way to group tabs within its web browser. However, accessing worthy alternatives can make a difference, so we've created a guide to teach you the best workarounds.

Throughout this guide, we use terminology that not everyone might be familiar with: the parent refers to the top element (in this case, a tab) that starts a hierarchical list, where everything beneath composes the list or a nested list. The child, or children, refers to the elements (other tabs) indented beneath the parent. A nested list is a list within a list.

Why does Firefox not have group tabs built into the web browser?

Firefox Panorama (formerly Tab Groups, TabCandy) was Mozilla's tab management feature, released in March 2011 with Firefox 4. However, the team discontinued the feature in 2016 due to its lack of popularity and interest.

Tab Groups by Quicksaver was once one of the best alternatives to Firefox Panorama, but the project ceased with Firefox 57.

Though many Firefox add-ons try to replicate a tab manager, we've highlighted the best ones and how to use them. But we strongly recommend using one group tab extension at a time as both tab manipulation and tab manager add-ons will likely conflict. We advise disabling similar add-ons to avoid issues before downloading a new one.

How to create a new tab group in Firefox using Simple Tabs Groups add-on

Before proceeding to the steps below, you must install an add-on called Simple Tab Groups. This add-on has received the recommendation badge from Mozilla's Firefox team; it is safe to use and compatible with the latest version of Firefox. Our tutorial covers how to use Simple Tab Groups on a Windows computer; you can follow these steps for Firefox-compatible desktop systems, such as Linux and Mac.

For this add-on to work, you must enable Open previous windows and tabs in browser settings.

Open Mozilla Firefox. Next to your current tab, click the Plus icon to create a new tab. Repeat this step for all the tabs you want grouped. Click the Extensions icon next to the Account icon. Select Simple Tab Groups in the extensions list. Choose Create new group. Enter the tab group name in the text field and click Ok.

All the current tabs displayed in your web browser are added to this group. If you want to delete a tab within a group, do the following:

Return to Mozilla Firefox. Click Extensions > Simple Tab Groups. Select your Group tab label. Hover over a tab and click the X button to remove it from the list.

How to close tab groups with Simple Tabs Groups

You can close tab groups by closing tabs off the web browser or deleting the whole labeled group tab within the extension. Removing the group tab will close all windows included in the group tab, which helps when you've finished reading or working on a topic related to the group.

Open Mozilla Firefox. Click Extensions > Simple Tab Groups. Select your Group tab label and click the Garbage Can icon next to Group settings. Click Delete.

Using Simple Tabs Groups to minimize tabs

One important note is that Simple Tab Groups lacks nesting and Chrome's group tab minimizing feature; every time you close a tab from your window, it becomes removed from your tab list. However, the add-on hides tabs from inactive tab groups at the top of your web browser. Creating a new tab group enables the hide tabs feature. But if you are concerned about accidentally losing tabs from your tab groups, you can store backups of your tabs and undo deletes if you've accidentally closed a tab. Otherwise, you must keep all the tabs open so it stays saved within the group. Switching between groups will change which tabs remain visible on your screen.

How to create a new tab group in Firefox using Tree Style Tab add-on

We recommend using the Tree Style Tab if you prefer to have your tabs nested together and able to collapse and expand the group as you please. Before proceeding to the steps below, install the Tree Style Tab add-on. This add-on has received the recommendation badge from Mozilla's Firefox team; it is safe to use and compatible with the latest version of Firefox. Our tutorial covers how to use Tree Style Tab on a Windows computer; you can follow these steps for Firefox-compatible desktop systems, such as Linux and Mac.

Open Mozilla Firefox. Click Extensions. Select Tree Style Tab in your extensions list. Open a new tab; this will be your parent tab. Next to your tab, open another tab; you can add a new tab on the browser or click the Plus button underneath the tab in the Tree Style Tab panel. Repeat this for all the tabs you wish to insert into a group. On the side panel, drag and drop the additional tabs into the parent tab (first tab). This creates the children tabs. You can drag and drop other tabs underneath these tabs to create a nested list. Drag and drop the tab in a space on the side panel to undo this action.

To remove a tab from your group, do the following:

Navigate to the Tree Style Tab side panel. Hover over a tab and right-click on it. Select Close Tab. You can close tabs on your web browser, which removes them from the group. However, finding individual tabs becomes difficult if you manage over 50, so we recommend locating them within the Tree Style Tab panel.

Like Simple Tab Groups, you risk losing tabs if you remove them from your view. If you're worried about accidentally closing tabs in a session, we recommend right-clicking on your tabs and pinning them to your web browser. Otherwise, closing a tab will remove the tab from your Tree Style Tab list.

You can also bookmark the entire tree. To do this, navigate to the Tree Style Tab side panel, right-click over a tab, and select Tree of tabs > Bookmark this tree. For this to work, you must ensure you've enabled bookmark permissions for this add-on.

How to close tab groups with Tree Style Tab add-on

You can either close the tabs manually by removing all the tabs from your web browser or collapse the group. Collapsing the group doesn't delete the group tabs; it hides the list from your view. To collapse a group tab, click the downward arrow next to the parent tab. You can also right-click on the tab and select Tree of tabs > Collapse All.

But if you prefer to close all group tabs, do the following:

Open Mozilla Firefox. Click Extensions > Tree Style Tab. Right-click on a parent group tab. Navigate to Tree of tabs > Close this Tree. Select Close tabs.

How to create a new tab group in Firefox using Sidebery

If you like what Tree Style Tab offers as a tab manager for grouping tabs but desire more customization options with added vertical windows, Sidebery is a great add-on.

Before proceeding to the steps below, install the Sidebery add-on. This add-on has received the recommendation badge from Mozilla's Firefox team; it is safe to use and compatible with the latest version of Firefox. Our tutorial covers how to use Sidebery on a Windows computer; you can follow these steps for Firefox-compatible desktop systems, such as Linux and Mac.

Open Mozilla Firefox. Click the Sidebery extension icon next to Extensions. By default, the current web page is set as your parent tab. Click the Plus sign icon or click next to add a new tab directly on the web browser. Repeat these steps for all tabs you plan to place in a group. New tabs will nest beneath the parent. To re-order the tabs, drag and drop them underneath another tab. To create a new child tab, drag and drop the tab on top of another tab. You can undo this action by dragging and dropping the tab to a space on the list or moving it to another parent tab.

To configure a group tab, do the following:

Right-click on the Panel icon. Select Configure panel. On this page, you can add a tab group name, change the icon's color, and change the icon itself. You can also customize the tabs' behavior, like opening a new tab page after you've closed the previous one.

You can change the navigation bar appearance by Sidebar settings > Navigation bar > Layout.

If you've decided to remove an individual tab from the list, close it on your web browser or hover over it in the Sidebery side panel and click the X button next to the tab name.

Once you're satisfied with the group tabs for that panel, you can create more panels by clicking the Create tabs panel icon (which looks like a list icon with a small plus sign).

From there, customize the panel and click Create. Repeat the steps above to add tabs to a new tab group.

How to close tab groups with Sidebery add-on

Navigate to the Sidebery sidebar and right-click on a tab group icon. Click Close tabs.

What about Firefox's group tabs feature for Android and iOS?

Unfortunately, there's no official word on whether a true group tab feature will make it to Android and iOS. The Mozilla Connect community established an 11-page thread discussing the idea, but it only became a "Trending Idea" in May 2022.

After carefully reviewing Firefox's available add-ons, we have concluded that no worthwhile, trustworthy extensions exist for mobile group tabs (as of now).

Related How to install any add-on extension in Firefox on Android Firefox for Android still doesn't officially support all extensions, but there is a neat workaround

The best alternative is to use Firefox's Collections feature. Collections allow you to sort tabs into groups. To access Collections:

Open Mozilla Firefox. Navigate to the Tabs icon; tap the Three-dot icon > Select Tabs. Close Choose the tabs you wish to include in the Collections group and tap the Collections icon. Select a Collection; you can add a new Collection (create a new group) or choose an existing tab group. Tap Ok. Close

Native group tab feature on Firefox

The CEO has confirmed that the Mozilla Firefox team is prioritizing adding group tabs in the future. This is good news for those who want Firefox to have native integration, which works similarly to Chrome's. But there's been no confirmation on a release window, so it could take a few months to another year before we see the feature. In the meantime, take the time to explore the other web browsers with extension options if these add-ons can't tide you over.