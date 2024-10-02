Key Takeaways Most web-based tracking occurs through cookies, but browsers can also gather system info to create a unique identifier, making the tracking harder to escape.

Browser fingerprinting is a snapshot stored on a server that can be used to identify your unique hardware, but users can obscure or lie about their system info to avoid this.

Firefox for Android now offers protection against known and suspected fingerprinters through Enhanced Tracking Protection.

Most tracking happens via cookies, which you can always delete if you demand the utmost privacy. But that's not the only tracking method. The various bits of system information websites glean from your device to link you and your habits to an identifier then used for preventing attacks, serving ads, or even something especially malicious.

You can't eliminate fingerprinting, because it's just a snapshot of your device, stored on a server. But you can take steps to obscure or lie about your system to make your activity harder to track. Firefox 131.0, brings to Android an improved tool for fighting fingerprinting.

How browser fingerprinting works

Nope, wrong fingerprint.

Scripts (automated code embedded in websites) ask for and readily receive a decent amount of information about your system. Info like screen resolution and language preferences can help streamline the overall browsing experience and enable various features, but third parties can also use it to link your browsing habits to your unique identifier.

Basic system information contributes to your fingerprint, but under-the-hood interfaces like WebGL, and rendering components like HTML5 Canvas, share granular aspects like installed font lists or even GPU anti-aliasing settings. This seemingly inconsequential data can easily peg you as the same visitor from 3 months ago, even over a VPN.

Related 5 Firefox extensions for Android I can't live without These awesome Firefox extensions for Android can improve your experience exponentially

Preventing fingerprinting on Firefox for Android

Using advanced settings to disable or spoof your unique information set can make accessing popular sites difficult or impossible. It also calls for modifying advanced settings only available in the Firefox for Android Beta and Nightly builds, which can break your experience in various other, fun ways. Additional extensions to block, spoof, and mislead on system specs, but they're not commonly used, so they can theoretically make you more identifiable.

Enabling Firefox Android's suspected fingerprinter protection

Firefox has blocked known, third-party fingerprinters for years. It recently added the ability to block an additional list of suspected fingerprinters on Android using the Custom Enhanced Tracking Protection feature. The Firefox for Android changelog does not, unfortunately, make perfectly clear which level of fingerprinting protection is active by default compared to after adjusting settings. Assuming it mirrors the Windows implementation, here's how it works.

Related Best Android VPN in 2024 Give your Android an upgrade with a VPN app

Head to the Settings menu, scroll down, and tap Enhanced Tracking Protection, which is set to Standard by default, which includes known fingerprinter blocking. To increase the protection level, select the Custom option, and verify the final two boxes are checked. Underneath the Suspected Fingerprinters box is a drop-down menu where you can choose between screening for all windows, or only Private Browsing. We've reached out to Mozilla for clarification on the release notes, and will update this piece accordingly.

Firefox bases its tracking protection on lists provided by Disconnect. On Disconnect's website, you'll find an in-depth explanation of tracking protection and how it builds the tracker database. For a detailed list of trackers blocked by Firefox, consult this Mozilla wiki.