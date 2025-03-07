Since Mozilla's Firefox Android app release, the mobile browsing experience has always been somewhat of a mixed bag — which is bizarre considering that the desktop version operates reasonably well and is feature-rich. After looking closely, the Firefox for Android app should not be underestimated. The app is still very usable and contains some well-thought-out features that make it stand out against the crowd of other browsers.

Whether you own a budget Android phone or a tablet, Firefox keeps your data synced across multiple devices, leaving you with a decently secure, private browsing experience no matter the platform. It also brings growing extension support, opening the door for customizability. There's still plenty more to uncover, so we've created a list showing the benefits of Firefox as a mobile web browser while carefully comparing the Firefox mobile app with Chrome.

8 Upcoming default desktop view preference

Optimized viewing is a must on larger screens

Close

When Firefox version 133.0 launched, the Desktop browsing mode preference feature allowed larger screens, like Android tablets and foldables, to make it so it loads the desktop view by default.

Unfortunately, as of 133.0.1, the developers temporarily removed this feature to optimize it further but mentioned that it "will be enabled in a later release." Users could get a taste of what it looks like. It seems promising, given how Android-based operating systems have become the foundation of some smart TVs. As someone who might solely use and rely on Firefox across your devices, you'd want this secure browser to fit nicely on your screen — without going through too many hoops to make it work.

7 Built-in PDF viewing

No other PDF reading app is needed

Close

Firefox has a built-in PDF viewer. That means you can choose to open PDFs within the browser. So you don't need to download an app to access these PDF files and then have them sit in your downloads folder for later viewing.

All it requires is selecting Open with Firefox when checking the file. The file also opens up automatically if no other options are available. It's neat, but most of all, relatively easy to do. Moreover, lessening the need to use apps makes the experience much smoother and less interruptive. As for Chrome, you can only get this for Android after you've enabled the Chrome flags manually (it doesn't work by default).

6 One-tap Private Browsing mode

It's quick and easy as 1-2-3

Private browsing is a lot more seamless in the Firefox app. All it requires is clicking on the masked eye icon at the top of the home page. Then, you can begin using Firefox's Private Browsing mode, which deletes cookies and browsing history after you've closed the tab.

The Chrome mobile app has a similar feature. Chrome's Incognito mode is like Firefox's Private Browsing mode but with more steps. For example, in the Chrome mobile app, you must open Incognito mode by accessing the More menu to start a New Incognito tab. If you want to swap out of Incognito mode, it requires manually swapping to your previously opened tabs or exiting the section from the tab menu. In contrast, the Firefox mobile app only requires tapping the masked eye icon on the home page to exit the mode. It's a small detail that goes a long way, making it much quicker and more intuitive than the Chrome app.

5 Firefox Collections

Create your own digital filing cabinet

Close

The Firefox Collections feature on Android works slightly differently from Chrome's group tabs option. Both options allow you to organize specific tabs into set categories. You will likely use the Collection feature when trying to group tabs on the Firefox mobile app. The best way to describe the Collection feature is that it is most similar to a folder system, where you can categorize your tabs/pages, label them, and access them anytime through a digital filing cabinet via your Firefox home page.

The Collection feature works closer to bookmarking so that you can save certain web pages around a theme, and you can do this for multiple pages and save it to various collections. Collections are beneficial when you're creating a reference or reading list. In contrast, Chrome's group tabs help minimize clutter and are built primarily for immediate organization inside a workspace. Firefox Collections is a nice addition, especially if you like flexibility in your daily reading.

4 Firefox's Add to shortcuts

Pin and unpin web pages with absolute ease

Close

Firefox has some customization options for your home page. Essentially, the Add to Shortcuts feature saves web pages to your Firefox home page, so every time you load up the app and access the home page, you will see a list of websites pinned at the top. You can unpin and pin new pages directly from the home page. The shortcuts can also appear when you open a new tab page. That's a handy feature if you have a favorite website you visit daily but don't want to spend time finding it within a pile of bookmarks.

3 More home page customization

Create a home page that works for you

Close

You can customize your home page on Chrome via desktop, but in regards to the mobile app, it is heavily restrictive. Fortunately, Android's Firefox app offers enough customization tools. The first option is choosing the search engine next to the address bar; you can swap between Google, Bing, and DuckDuckGo or opt for other options like Wikipedia and eBay.

Other options control the home page's display. For example, you can choose which add-ons to show, like whether you wish to enable shortcuts, bookmarks, or recently visited pages. You can also opt out of sponsored shortcuts and stories from the same page. So, if you prefer a minimalist approach to web browsing, you have the tools to make the home page look less cluttered; try toggling off some of these options from the Customize home page menu and see how that looks.