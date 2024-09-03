Key Takeaways Firefox 130 for Android finally streamlines passwords with a built-in password generator.

The browser now automatically prompts you to generate a password when you're signing up for a new account online.

Firefox 130 also brings several security fixes, alongside translation support for 11 new languages.

Firefox, one of the primary alternatives to Chromium-based browsers, offers several built-in features that put it head-to-head with Google Chrome. These include website translations, picture-in-picture support, pinned tabs, support for add-ons and browser extensions, cross-device sync, and more.

On Android, the browser gained streamlined password management with unified sign-ins via Passkey support with Firefox 128 back in July. Subsequently, in August, Firefox 129 made it easier to use HTTP/3 connections by removing the need to turn on the DNS over HTTPS setting.

Now, as part of Firefox 130 for Android, Mozilla is further streamlining passwords on the browser, alongside other quality enhancements.

The browser giant addressed the updates in its release notes, suggesting that users on Android can expect the browser to load webpages faster. This has been achieved by allowing more webpage resources to be downloaded simultaneously.

More importantly, the browser finally has a built-in password generator, allowing users to create strong and random passwords that are hard to guess. Aligning itself with Chrome and its password manager, the feature will automatically prompt users to generate a password whenever they're signing up for a new account online. It's worth noting that the functionality has long been offered on Firefox for web, and it is just landing on the browser's Android app. The built-in tool should eliminate the need for third-party extensions like Bitwarden or 1Password.

Firefox's built-in translator supports 11 new languages

Related 5 Firefox extensions for Android I can't live without These awesome Firefox extensions for Android can improve your experience exponentially

In addition to faster load times and support for automatic password generation, Firefox 130 also brings security fixes for ten vulnerabilities, half of which were rated as having a high impact, and translation support for more languages. In total, the browser now supports translations for 28 languages, all processed locally. Newly added languages include: