Mozilla Firefox has long become a privacy champion, with the browser doing its best to stop noisy third-party cookies from tracking you everywhere you go on the web. As the tracking tools evolve, so does Mozilla’s protection, and as such, the company has to keep reinventing the wheel. Early in 2021, the company introduced a new measure preventing cookies from different sites from interacting with each other, and now, this so-called Total Cookie Protection is finally coming to Firefox Focus.

To be precise, Total Cookie Protection ensures that cookies stay separated from each other by giving each website access to its own “cookie jar” only, as Mozilla calls it. Previously, all cookies were stored in a shared space, which means that they could be reused across sites and thus find out which other sites you’ve visited. The company has also added its so-called SmartBlock to the Focus browser, which ensures that websites that rely on third-party cookies don’t break when using Total Cookie Protection.

As a refresher, Firefox Focus is Mozilla’s laser-focused product for private internet access on your phone, with it automatically cleaning up after itself, removing your browsing history and cookies when you’re done browsing. Its distraction-free design puts an emphasis on quick web searches rather than providing a full-blown browser interface. Given that the app regularly clears out your cache and thus cookies, it has already always kept a pretty clean record of your browsing history, even without Total Cookie Protection. But the more the better.

The update to Firefox Focus 96 is rolling out on the Play Store as we speak, so be sure to grab it from there. Users in German-speaking countries will find it under Firefox Klar, as Mozilla has decided to market it under a different name with its separate Play Store listing there for some reason. You can also grab Firefox Focus from APK Mirror.

