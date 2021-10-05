While the majority is probably familiar with Firefox for Android, fewer people likely know Firefox Focus, the smaller and even more privacy-focused sibling of the full browser. You can basically consider it an auto-incognito browser that blocks trackers and discards browsing history after some time, so it's ideal when you just want to look up something real quick, without bothering with a full tabbed browser experience. And today, Mozilla has shared that the Focus browser is in for a huge update with a new UI and icon as well as tons of features from regular Firefox.

Image Gallery (4 Images) Expand Expand Expand Expand

Close

When updating to Firefox Focus 93, you’ll instantly notice the new icon. It trades the white fox for a purple one, which is hugging a slightly more orange globe than its predecessor, all while still retaining that distinct Firefox look. After starting the app, you’ll notice that the start screen has been streamlined to look more like the full Firefox browser, with the app icon visible on the start page and a more visible address bar at the top. There are smaller visual tweaks throughout the whole application, and Mozilla is more aggressively using the dark purple color scheme on chrome elements.

Image Gallery (4 Images) Expand Expand Expand Expand

Close

Regarding features, you’ll notice the addition of shortcuts to the new tab page (and the overflow menu to the right of the address bar). It allows you to pin websites to the start screen, much like you can do in the regular Firefox. More granular tracking controls can now also be accessed by hitting the shield icon to the left of the address bar, which is another thing more in line with the full Firefox experience. Some further quality-of-life improvements have also made it to Focus, like the option to edit autocomplete suggestions in the address bar via an arrow icon before starting a search.

You can download the new Firefox Focus on the Play Store or over at APK Mirror. If you live in a German-speaking country, you’ll have to get Firefox Klar — Mozilla decided to give it a different branding and Play Store listing in these countries for some reason, but on a technical level, they’re one and the same product.

You might be unlocking your car with Android 12 sooner than you'd think Assuming your car is supported, of course

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email