Say you find the perfect shade of blue for your website while using your laptop, and then you see it on a new device like a tablet, and it's completely different. That's because browser color profiles can change across devices, which can make colors sometimes look very different. Usually, browsers are leveraging operating system color management to display colors and pictures with an optimal, but generalized user experience in mind. There's a new Firefox extension that can help you ensure colors remain true to a creator's vision anytime you see them in a browser.

TechRadar says Mozilla has introduced a new extension that allows Firefox browser users on different devices to manage their color calibration. Dubbed the Extended Color Management add-on, it lets users turn off color management and then restart Firefox to ensure that colors in graphics and videos are preserved on all devices. Many users might wonder why there was even a need for such an extension, but color calibration is necessary due to variations between color profiles from monitors, operating systems, and browsers, which can make it a challenge for anyone who needs to ensure multiple devices are indeed putting out the same blue, every time. Also, trying to do it one device at a time could be a needlessly time-consuming job.

The new Firefox color management extension is a great addition to the browser, and it was developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm's Industrial Light and Magic, which due to its position as one of the film industry's leading visual effects studios had a serious need to keep colors consistent across devices. Check it out if you're looking for an easy way to make sure your colors look good no matter where you view them.

When will my phone be updated to Android 12?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author