Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox may be based on different engines, but they are some of our favorite browsers on Android. They have desktop clients as well, but the Android apps only deliver core functionality, and we miss out on the true personalization experience that comes with browser extensions. Now, Mozilla is prepping for full-fledged extension support on the Firefox Android app, with advice for extension developers going live.

Extensions for Firefox are called add-ons, and they had previously been widely available on Android. But all that changed in 2020 when Mozilla reworked the Firefox codebase as a part of the Fenix redesign. In the last two years, the team focused on ensuring proper implementation of the core functionality, with support for just a handful of add-ons. Now that the browser works well, Mozilla put out a notice informing extension developers that full-fledged support for extensions will make a comeback to the Android app later this year.

Alongside specific instructions to adapt desktop add-ons for Android use, the notice clearly mentions the launch date for add-on support on Android will be revealed sometime in September, with the actual release scheduled for sometime later this year. In the interim, Mozilla has assured extension developers that it will provide relevant guides, resources, and discussion forums to ensure developers don’t face issues, and Android users get an uncompromising, desktop-like experience.

A full "open ecosystem" of add-ons for Firefox on Android will make your browsing experience better, allowing the use of the ad blockers, Amazon price trackers, spell checkers, and discount finders on all your devices.

On the other end of the spectrum, Chrome for Android never had extension support, and it isn’t on the horizon either. However, Chromium-based alternatives like Kiwi Browser have full extension support, making them an attractive alternative if you’re hooked on Chromium and really missing your extensions from the desktop experience.