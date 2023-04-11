In the last few years, Google Chrome has kept its spot as the top web browser across operating systems, mostly because it stays ahead of the curve offering users the latest features. Meanwhile, the competition comprising browsers like Microsoft Edge and Mozilla Firefox are still playing catch-up. Take, for instance, Firefox v112 on Android, which has only now added support for the pull-down-to-refresh gesture, a feature Google Chrome picked up many moons ago.

Until now, Firefox users had to tap the Reload page button beside the address bar on Android to refresh the page. Chrome offers this button in the overflow menu, because it supports pulling down (scrolling up past the top of the page) to refresh since 2015 — a feature popularized by Twitter in 2010. This gesture is now second nature to almost all Android users because several other browsers and Android apps now support it. Nearly a whole decade later, Mozilla is adding this as a stable feature to Firefox v112 on Android.

Mozilla was already rather late to the party when it added support for the page refresh gesture to the Firefox Nightly build around a couple of years ago. However, it took the browser’s developers a long time to fix the teething troubles encountered during testing, leaving stable channel users dependent on Firefox add-ons. The long list of issues is probably why this feature didn’t arrive sooner.

Now this critical feature is rolling out widely, it will be easier for anyone abandoning Chrome or its rivals like Samsung Internet to feel at home with Firefox. Firefox v112 is already rolling out gradually on the Google Play Store, so we suggest checking for updates manually if you still don’t have the feature.

With the latest update, users can also choose to mandate confirmation every time links redirect to another app. The update also fixes a few bugs and security issues, like geolocation timeouts, errors with 10-bit videos, and when YouTube videos randomly exit and switch to portrait mode when changing the playback speed or quality. Chrome’s latest beta iteration, v113, also packs a bunch of new capabilities worth checking out.