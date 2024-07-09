Summary Firefox on Android 14 now supports passkeys for third-party password managers in version 128.

Devices on Android 13 and lower still only support Google's password manager for passkeys generated in Firefox.

Firefox 128 also streamlines password management and fixes permission bugs, respecting user preferences.

Even if you use a password manager, staying on top of all of your sign-in credentials requires a bit of management. Whether you're logging into a website via your mobile device or desktop, it takes time and effort to make sure your credentials are synced. Browsers have come a long way in terms of making this process easier, and Mozilla is improving Firefox to take it one step further.

Related Passkeys are replacing passwords — here's how to set them up Passkeys are faster, stronger, and more protected than passwords. Here's why they're the future of personal login security

Mozilla's latest changelog confirms that Firefox now has support for an Android 14 feature designed to consolidate passkeys and third-party sign-in tools. As of version 128, when you create a passkey for an account on supported websites, Firefox can pass these credentials along to your password manager — even if you're using a third-party password manager, provided that app also supports Android 14's upgraded Credential Manager.

On Android 13 and lower, passkeys created from within Firefox can still only be handled by Google's password manager. But for those on Android 14, the system Credential Manager can now hand passkeys over to supported third-party password manager apps, such as 1Password. Then, when it's time to sign in to that app or site, the password manager will pop up to authenticate you, and upon doing so, your passkey will be used to log in — no password needed.

What else is new in Firefox 128?

Passkey support for Android 14 isn't the only thing new in this update. Password management in general has been streamlined, as the "confirm password" field will now automatically match what's entered in the initial password box on sites that require you to enter a new password twice. There's also a fix for the "Approximate location" permission, ensuring it functions as intended. And for those who prefer portrait mode while listening to audio, Firefox will no longer automatically switch to landscape when entering full screen. Finally, Firefox respects user preferences when sharing links from other apps, no longer forcing pages to open back in the original app if "Ask before opening" is selected.

Mozilla isn't the only one making changes to simplify the login process in its browser — Google added the same passkey feature to Chrome not long ago. And toward the end of 2023, it made a push toward refining the autofill feature in the browser. When it was originally spotted behind a flag, it showed an option in the works that allowed users to autofill input fields with passwords stored in the Android system (rather than just Google Password Manager and Chrome). As more people make the shift to passkeys, password autofill features may seem like a moot point. Nonetheless, it can remove the frustration that can come with logging into a site that you rarely use.