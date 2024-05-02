Summary Firefox's Mozilla for Android delivers a different experience thanks to its custom rendering engine and open extensions.

Mozilla is now celebrating reaching over 1,000 Android extensions, which is a huge milestone for the brand and developers.

Firefox stands out from the pack with security and privacy features, along with customization options.

There's a reason why FireFox sits at the top of our list when it comes to Android web browsers — with its custom rendering engine that makes browsing the web on a mobile device as smooth as it can be. Furthermore, the brand has done a great job of bringing extensions to the browser, and while it was initially was kind of limited, it's now exploded with more than 1,000 different options.

Mozilla was proud to share its now vast extension list with a post on its blog. While it initially only had 400 or so at launch, just six months on, it's managed to assemble over 1,000 Android extensions that can really shape the experience for its many users. The brand was quick to applaud the achievements of developers, because without them, it wouldn't have been able to reach this milestone.

It's over 1,000!

Of course, since there are so many to sift through, it can be really hard to find one or a few that you love. Luckily, we've already compiled a list of our favorite Firefox extensions for Android that you won't want to miss, like Firefox Relay, Google Search Fixer, YouTube High Definition, and more.

With that said, if you're a developer that's curious about extensions, you can always start by taking a look at Mozilla's extension workshop that can help you get started. While having extensions is great, we also love Firefox for its security and privacy features as well. The browser lets users block tracking scripts, and customize that experience too.

Although Chrome might be the default experience for most, Firefox is a compelling option too, thanks to its vast array of features that really enhance the browsing experience. So, if you've been looking to try out something different, then give this browser and its massive extension library a try.