Firefox 94 has just been released to the stable channel after its usual weeks-long beta phase. Following the big redesign back in May 2021 (which was much more pronounced on desktop than on mobile), Mozilla is back at it with smaller design and usability changes in this release. There's a redone new tab page/homepage that makes it easier to jump back into your browsing sessions, and old, long-ignored tabs will get out of the way by default.

The new homepage focuses on making it easier for you to jump back into your browsing session, with Mozilla saying that "we wanted to lift that heavy mental burden of remembering to finish those halfway read articles or vacation research until you are ready to jump back and finish those tasks." To achieve that, Firefox has received an option that lets you jump right back into your last open tab from the homepage, where it lives alongside recently saved bookmarks and recent web searches grouped by topic.

Above: Firefox 94. Below: Firefox 93.

Mozilla has additionally introduced so-called "clutter-free tabs." While people often leave tons of tabs open as reminders to go back to certain sites or tasks sometime in the future, the amount of websites in the tab switcher can get visually overwhelming easily, making things more complicated and cluttered (trust me, I know this too well). Firefox 94 combats that by automatically demoting tabs that haven't been accessed for the last 14 days into a new "inactive state" section, getting them out of the tab switcher. You can turn this off in settings if you prefer to keep all your tabs open and readily accessible, though.

Desktop users are in for some other goodies with this version. It's now possible to customize the browser with 18 new themes to choose from, including six limited seasonal colorways only available for a short time. On Mac, users can now enjoy Apple's low power mode for watching fullscreen videos like those on YouTube or Twitch, which should give them quite some more screen-on time during long sessions.

In the security department, Mozilla is rolling out Site Isolation to its browser across all operating systems, which helps against side-channel attacks such as Spectre.

Firefox 94 is now available on the Play Store, but you can also get it over at APK Mirror if you don't see the update just yet.

