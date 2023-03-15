Google Chrome is the most popular browser on Android, but there are plenty of other web browsers on the Play Store worth trying. Mozilla Firefox is one of them, and thanks to its partial support for extensions, it ranks among our favorite web browsers for Android. Just like Chrome, Mozilla rolls out major Firefox updates once a month with new features and underlying changes. After picking up one of Android 13's nicest features in February, Mozilla has released Firefox 111 for Android with cross-site blocking enabled by default.

Total Cookie Protection (TCP) debuted as an optional incognito mode feature in 2021. A year later, in February 2022, Mozilla rolled out Total Cookie Protection (TCP) to all its users by default on Windows and Macs. The privacy-oriented feature confines cookies to the site they were created on, thereby preventing them from tracking you across websites. This is made possible by using separate cookie storage for each site.

By preventing cross-site tracking, Mozilla prevents advertisers from following you, displaying annoying ads, and collecting more information about your browsing habits.

Firefox 111 for Android also packs a built-in PDF viewer, so you can directly open PDFs in the browser instead of relying on a third-party app.

Mozilla is changing the behavior of the "Open in" share intent of Firefox for Android. The browser will require confirmation before opening the shared link. If you think this change is annoying, make sure to give your feedback to Mozilla, as the company is still working on refining this change.

Pixel users can now directly share the link of the recently viewed content in Firefox right from the Recents apps screen. Lastly, Mozilla is making it easier to continue browsing across devices, with your recently closed tab pages being shown on a new tab page.

Besides all the new features and changes, Firefox 111 for Android contains several bug fixes and security patches.