The vast majority of us use Google's Chrome browser, but it's not like we're short on alternatives. There are plenty of third-party browsers out in the wild, and one of the best browsers for Android is a historical rival of Chrome, Mozilla Firefox. The browser is far from its days of market domination, but it's still a very solid option in its own right and one of the few browsers out there that's not based on Chromium. Version 108 is now available for Android smartphones, and it comes with a series of improvements and additions to make your browsing experience better.

For starters, Firefox now lets you save websites as PDF files. On Firefox for desktop, you can save a website as a PDF file by going to the Print option and selecting the option to save the website as a PDF. Even then, though, the print feature has notably been absent from the Android version of the browser, meaning that if you want to save a website as a PDF, you'd need to use another browser, like Chrome. Firefox 108 finally fixes this by adding an option to directly save a website of your choosing, like an article, as a PDF that you can then read offline.

To do so, tap on the three-dot menu in the toolbar, select the Share icon, and click on "Save as PDF." The resulting PDF file will then be saved in your phone's Downloads folder for you to check later.

Firefox also adds an option to open all the bookmarks within a folder at once in new tabs or private tabs. Just select the Bookmarks option within the menu, tap on the three-dot menu that's right next to the folder, and tap on either "Open all in new tabs" or "Open all in recent tabs."

The 108 update for Firefox is also full of security and bug fixes, so be sure to read through the changelog if you want to know more. And, of course, if you're a Firefox for Android user, make sure to check out that update. Honestly, it might be worth it just for the PDF-saving option alone.