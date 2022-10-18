Mozilla's Firefox is no longer as popular as it used to be, with Chrome being the browser of choice for most users who surf the web. There are multiple reasons behind Firefox's demise, including anticompetitive behavior from Google, Apple, and Microsoft that makes it difficult for users to switch to another browser. This does not mean Mozilla has given up on Firefox, though. It celebrated the launch of Firefox 100 with a significant milestone release in May this year with several new features. Now, Firefox 106 is ready for release with enhanced customization, privacy, and accessibility options.

In June last year, Firefox revamped the Private Browsing mode with privacy-focused additions like Total Cookie Protection and HTTPS by default. With October being Cybersecurity Awareness month, Firefox is updating incognito mode visually with a redesigned look, a dark theme, and a new logo. There's also a private browsing shortcut you can add to your desktop to start surfing the web in incognito mode quickly.

The main highlight of this release is Firefox View, though. It aims to make the browser window more useful by displaying up to 25 recently closed tabs on your desktop and the last three active tabs from your mobile or tablet. The new section can be accessed via a new Firefox icon in the top left corner, next to your first tab. The feature is only coming to Firefox on the desktop for now.

Mac users gain access to two handy features in Firefox 106. Firstly, there's a built-in PDF editor, so you can directly fill PDFs inside the browser—no need to use a third-party app for this any longer. Secondly, on macOS Catalina and newer, you can now copy texts from images on the web and quickly paste them into documents or other files.

Lastly, Firefox 106 packs limited edition Colorways and mobile wallpapers from streetwear and sneaker designer Keely Alexis, best known for creating the Nike Air Jordans. The entire collection has been inspired by 'Independent Voices.'

Firefox 106 is now available for download for PC, Mac, iOS, and Android from Mozilla's website.