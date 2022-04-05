Google released stable Chrome 100 just a few days ago, and now, Mozilla is gearing up to launch the first three-digit version of its browser, Firefox. While Google had a lot of news to announce surrounding the milestone release, it doesn’t seem like Mozilla has as much planned — at least judging by the beta release for Android. One important feature has finally found its way from the desktop version, though. You can easily activate the HTTPS-only mode in settings.

The HTTPS-only mode is pretty self-explanatory. Firefox already tries to upgrade your connection to HTTPS whenever possible, but for websites that only support HTTP, it would still default to the unsecured protocol instead. In HTTPS-only mode, the browser will display a warning instead, telling you about the risks and encouraging you not to visit the website in question. In contrast to HTTPS, HTTP doesn’t encrypt its connections, so other members of your network can easily see what you’re doing on these. HTTP sites have mostly been phased out in favor of HTTPS, and HTTPS-only is already activated on Chrome by default.

2 Images Expand Expand

Close

We’re still hoping that Mozilla has a few more features planned for the stable release. While the browser has grown more feature-complete over the years, we’re still missing full add-on support, which many consider one of the main advantages of Firefox over Chrome. To use all extensions available for Firefox, you currently have to switch to the Nightly version of the browser.

Firefox Beta 100 for Android is now rolling out on the Play Store. It’s supposed to go live in the stable channel on May 3, 2022.

iPad Air (2022) review: Making $1,000 Android tablets look silly

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author