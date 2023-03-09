Source: Best Buy Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max $35 $55 Save $20 The fabulous Black Friday price is back for the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, so you get to save a hefty $20 when you place your order for this streaming stick. You get 4K support, Dolby Vision, and access to a ton of cool content. $35 at Amazon $35 at Best Buy

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is one of the best streaming sticks currently available on the market, and the $35 price tag makes it a must-have. It may not be the fanciest-looking option out there, but it certainly does its job well. While a $20 discount may not sound like much, considering the 4K Max is worth every penny of its normal price, this is a deal you won't regret taking advantage of, especially for those older TVs in your household that have lost app support — or apps so slow you wish the TV would just break entirely.

What you'll love about the Fire TV Stick 4K Max

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max may be a mouthful to pronounce, but that doesn't mean it's not a fantastic tool to have, easily transforming any "dumb" TV into a smart one or breathing life back into a smart TV that's gotten too old and slow for its own good. This device only needs you to plug it into an outlet and the HDMI port on your TV — that's it. If you're already familiar with the range of Amazon devices, this Fire TV stick has certainly been on your radar for a while, so now's the time to take the plunge.

This 4K streaming stick provides you with quick and easy access to a huge collection of movies and TV shows from various streaming services you already love, such as Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video, as well as live TV options. The device also allows you to access Alexa's fantastic skills, which means you get to use voice control to look for whatever content you're interested in. All you need to do is press the remote's dedicated button.

With Fire TV Stick 4K Max, you get more than just support for 4K content; you get Wi-Fi 6, so you can reliably stream content, you get Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and HDR 10+. For a mere $35, this little device will completely change how you watch TV.