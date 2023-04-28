Source: Best Buy Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Try coupon code UP4KMAX for an additional $10 off $35 $55 Save $20 The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is Amazon's best streaming stick by far, with Wi-Fi 6 integration making it one of the cheapest ways to stream 4K content. The normal $55 price tag makes it an unbeatable value already, but take an additional $20 off, and it's the best streaming device you can grab for the money right now. $35 at Amazon $35 at Best Buy

So, you've upgraded to a shiny new 4K TV, with all your favorite streaming apps right on the dashboard — but what do you do if the interface just stinks, and isn't as intuitive or as responsive as you'd like it to be? Whether it's unresponsive due to weaker hardware, or just features an unintuitive layout and wonky controls, there's often plenty of room for improvement.

Enter Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Max, one of the cheapest and easiest ways to enhance your TV's streaming capabilities. It's quick to install, easy to use thanks to a simple interface, and with Alexa voice control capability, offers a fast and intuitive way to search for your favorite shows or movies without having to scroll through hundreds of categories or type out what you're looking for with a remote.

Amazon's streaming devices are more affordable than ever, and the value this high-end streaming stick has to offer is hard to beat for the price. That's especially true considering that it's down to the lowest price it's been at in some time — even lower than Google's Chromecast 4K.

Better yet, there's a chance you can get this thing even cheaper, since Amazon's got a secret coupon code going around that could drop the Fire TV Stick 4K Max down to just $25 — if you're lucky.

Why the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is worth your money

Amazon's premium streaming stick, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max offers the best way to stream 4K content for an incredibly low price. Even without the discount, the standard $55 price tag is an awesome value for what the Fire TV Stick 4K Max has to offer.

Thanks to the integration of Wi-Fi 6, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is perfect for loading up your favorite movies and TV shows in beautiful UHD quality — if you have a Wi-Fi 6 capable router. If you don't, you're still fully capable of watching 4K content, but Wi-Fi 6 helps ensure as smooth an experience as possible.

Speaking of smoother, this thing features a powerful 1.8GHz quad-core processor with 2GB of RAM and 8GB storage space, making it one of the most responsive streaming sticks you can go with. Trying to sort and search through hundreds of shows and movies can be a nightmare if the user interface can't keep up, which thankfully won't be an issue with this streaming device.

Snagging one of these at just $35 is a steal — but if you're lucky, you could even get it for $25 if the coupon code UP4KMAX works for you. Amazon states this code works for "qualifying customers only," but it's not clear who that group entails, or if it's just random. Still, give it a shot; can't hurt to try.

Even if it doesn't work, you're still getting one of the top-rated streaming devices out right now at its lowest price in some time. Go ahead and grab the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $35 and enjoy this excellent bargain.