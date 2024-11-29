Smart TVs are a fantastic convenience. They're the "final form" of the VHS or DVD combo TVs available to consumers when I was growing up. My issue with them was always the fact that when you tie two pieces of tech like that together, when one breaks, everything is "broken."

I always found it better to buy a TV and DVD player separately. With the prevalence of smart TVs, buying separate components isn't so easy these days, but the Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd generation) is so inexpensive when it goes on sale that having one in addition to your smart TV is almost a no-brainer. I'll explain why.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd Gen, 2023) 6.5 / 10 $22 $50 Save $28 If you have an aging smart TV, or old "dumb" TV, Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd Gen) is a great way to breathe new life into it! If all of the ads don't bother you. Pros Easy setup, and voice control

Dual-band WiFi 6

New, faster processor

Dolby Vision/Atmos support

Alexa ecosystem integration Cons Limited Apple TV+ functionality

Amazon ads seemingly everywhere $22 at Amazon $22 at Best Buy

Price, availability, and spec

Released in 2023, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd generation) is available online for $50 from Amazon.com, B&H Photo, and others. You can also find it in your local big box brick-and-mortar stores like Best Buy.

Specifications Dimensions 108mm x 30mm x 14mm What's Included Alexa voice remote, power cable with adapter, HDMI extender, 2 AAA batteries, and Fire TV Stick 4K Integrations Alexa Ethernet Yes, via external dongle Processor 1.7GHz Mediatek MT8696D quad-core CPU, 650MHz GE9215 GPU Storage 8GB RAM 2GB Ports HDMI, Micro-USB Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2 + BLE, Wi-Fi 6 Remote Alexa voice remote Operating System Fire OS 8 Downloadable Apps Yes Resolution 4K Ultra HD Audio Support Dolby Atmos, 7.1 surround sound, 2-channel stereo, and HDMI audio pass through up to 5.1 HDR Support HDR10+, Dolby Vision, HLG, HDR10 Expand

What's good about the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd gen)?

Size, speed, and picture

The Fire TV Stick 4K is a dongle similar to the Roku or Google Chromecast streamers. It looks more like a traditional flash drive but larger, with an HDMI male output on one end and a microUSB port on the side for power. Can we sunset microUSB already? The unit is a bit on the chunky side, so if the HDMI ports on your TV are a bit crowded, it may not fit. This is not a problem because, inside the box, you'll find an HDMI extender. The extender came in handy because connecting it to my soundbar would've been a huge headache without it.

Also, inside the box, you'll find a remote that supports Alexa, 2AAA batteries, a power adapter, and a USB-C power cable. This second-generation Fire TV Stick 4K has a faster processor than the previous generation. Amazon claims its 1.7GHz MediaTek chipset is 25% faster.

I tested an older Toshiba Fire TV along with this Fire TV Stick 4K, and it was immediately apparent how much improvement there was to be had.

Source: Amazon

Designs and components are constantly improving, so while the smart TV you purchase today is stuck with whatever components it ships with tomorrow, when it gets a bit old, you can upgrade to a streaming stick on the cheap. This is a massive plus for a device like the Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd gen) because many consumers purchase budget and entry-level TVs that age quicker.

For example, starting my Toshiba Fire TV and waiting for the Fire OS interface to load fully can take around a minute. The Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd gen) boots almost instantly into Fire OS 8, taking only seconds for the on-screen content to load fully.

Last, there's the Amazon ecosystem integration. For example, when someone comes to my front door, my Ring doorbell camera shows me a preview in the upper right-hand corner of the TV. It did this automatically; there was no need for me to configure anything. And the Alexa voice remote is really good! There's much to be said for sticking with products within your chosen brand's ecosystem.

Level-up your TV

A plug-and-play power-up

The inexpensive Fire TV I bought supports 4K HDR, but the Fire TV Stick images were sharper, more vibrant, and had better contrast. To test this, I watched various programming throughout the week, but "Blade," "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," and "Blue Eye Samurai" are solid examples of the improvements and the fact that having a standalone stick can breathe new life into both your budget smart TV and that older "dumb" TV as well.

The blood rave scene in "Blade" showed how sharp the images produced by the Fire Stick were. I could make out individual blood droplets falling from the ceiling fire sprinklers in the meat packing warehouse Blade found himself in, killing vampires. Then, in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," the scenes where Namor shows Shuri the underwater city of Talokan are quite dark initially.

Darker scenes like these show how contrast and HDR help create a dark scene but still allow objects to be discernible. If the director and DP know what they are doing, they can even capture darker skin tones in the dark images, shooting melanated actors and actresses. Though Blue Eye Samurai was sharper and more vibrant, as I'd expect from animation, some banding was noticeable in scenes with a sky in the background. Banding isn't visible with the native interface on the TV due to image softness.

Of course, some of that beautiful contrast will result from your TV's backlight technology. Still, in my testing with both Fire TVs relying on the same panel's backlighting, the Fire Stick definitely improved image quality.

What's not so good about the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd gen)

Merchandising, merchandising, merchandising

Close

Though the Fire TV user interface is relatively easy to learn, you're immediately hit with ads from the top ¾ of the screen. After a time, you'll likely forget that they're there as you scroll down to what you want, but you don't have to worry about that because you'll be hit with more ads and have Amazon's content pushed at you in more places throughout the interface.

Roku is my favorite interface, closely followed by Apple TV, for how clean their interfaces are compared to Fire TV. Roku's interface is a bit easier for the general public because it doesn't aggressively promote any particular service or content. There are ads for Roku's free channel, but they're off to the side of the main interface, so they don't feel as oppressive.