With how many options are available out there when it comes to smart TVs, you don't always have to drop thousands of dollars for something that works well. There are a lot of good midrange displays on the market now, many of which have jumped to QLED to deliver impressive picture quality without costing an arm and a leg. Amazon's Fire TV Omni Series is one of those options, delivering the next iteration of its Fire Smart TVs with an upgraded display and enhanced HDR support for a respectable price. While the entire line of Fire TV Omni Series Smart TVs is on sale right now with discounts of up to 30% off, the deal on the ever popular 65-inch display offers the best value for the price.

Source: Amazon Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series Best Value $600 $800 Save $200 Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Smart TV offers a good midrange display with an impressive set of features. While the QLED panel and HDR support provide surprising picture quality and clarity, it's a simple smart TV that works very well considering its budget-friendly price point. At $200 off, the 65-inch display is an excellent value for the size. $600 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series QLED 4K Smart TV Deals

With the 75-inch Fire TV Omni Series normally going for $1,100 and the prices going down from there, the newest Fire TVs feature an upgraded 4K QLED display along with support for some of the latest HDR formats like HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, and even Dolby Vision IQ. Plus, a new Adaptive Brightness feature automatically adjusts the screen's brightness levels to the environment, helping the Omni Series deliver a picture quality that's on par with more expensive options.

Running on Fire OS, you'll have access to your favorite streaming services including Prime Video, Netflix, and even Disney+, as well as Amazon Luna, Amazon's game streaming platform, right from the dashboard. You'll also be able to connect other Alexa-compatible devices such as smart speakers or video doorbells, all of which can be accessed and controlled hands-free thanks to built-in microphones that allow you to call on Alexa when you please. Doing what Amazon does best, you essentially get a Smart TV that not only looks amazing, but comes with the full gamut of smart home capabilities you'd find on most Alexa devices.

One main downside you may have a gripe with is the sound quality, which is about what you'd expect from a smart TV in this price range. Two 12W speakers do the job of providing decent sound quality in most situations, but adding on an Echo Studio or a soundbar helps here. Which is something you actually can do thanks to the savings Amazon's deals offer here. If you go with either the 55-inch, 65-inch, or 75-inch model, you're saving at least $170, which is plenty left over to scoop up an external sound system of some type.