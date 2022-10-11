Amazon is holding yet another Prime Day event, and we're inching closer and closer to Black Friday. But this hasn't stopped quality sales from appearing, and if you're into gaming, especially gaming on Android as well as through streaming services, we have a few sales worth highlighting. First up is a discount on a Fire TV Gaming Bundle that comes with a Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Luna Controller, currently 40% off at $75. But that's not all.

You can also snag a Luna controller with a month's worth of Luna for $40, $30 off. And if you prefer local gaming as well as streaming, SteelSeries is currently offering its new Stratus+ bluetooth gaming controller for 33% off at $40. Best of all, these are the lowest prices either product has seen to date, so if you're looking for a deal to get set up with Luna, or simply need to pick up a dedicated controller like the SteelSeries Stratus+ for your Android device, today's the day.

Having personally taken the Fire TV Gaming Bundle for a spin earlier this year, I can say that it's a quality bundle that's perfect for streaming. Luna may not be at the forefront when people think of game streaming, but so far, I've found the streams to be reliable, and the controller is on point, comfortable to hold while offering all the required buttons (in a familiar Xbox layout), plus the controller connects seamlessly, which is pretty cool. Plus, you get Amazon's most powerful streaming stick, which means you can also watch tons of streamed content before and after your gaming sessions.

Typically, the Fire TV Gaming Bundle retails for $125, but today you can snag one for $75, which is $50 off with a 40% discount. This is indeed the lowest price the bundle has sold for, so for those curious about Luna or those simply looking to pick up a cheap streaming stick that also happens to come with a Luna controller, you can grab one now, right before the holiday season hits, perhaps prepping for Christmas.

Also, if you already own a Fire TV or Fire TV stick, then you don't need a bundle. Luckily you can pick up the Luna controller with a month's membership for $40, which is $30 off the retail price, solid savings for what is normally a $70 controller.

But if streaming isn't your bag, and you prefer to game locally, say with an Android device, then perhaps the SteelSeries Stratus+ controller is more your speed. This is the latest iteration from SteelSeries, which I went hands-on with earlier in the year. I can say without a doubt it's a fantastic follow-up to the original Stratus, now offering USB-C and an included phone clip. So not only is it great for playing games on your phone, thanks to the included clip, but since it's a Bluetooth controller, it works with many devices.

The SteelSeries Stratus+ controller usually retails for $59.99, but you can currently snag one from Amazon for 33% off, coming in at $40, the lowest price this controller has seen on Amazon. So if you'd like to improve your Android gaming sessions with a tactile controller instead of struggling with the touchscreen, SteelSeries' current deal is as solid as it gets.

